U.S. astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon 54 years ago. This was an enormous achievement that brought Americans together as the world watched in awe of this remarkable feat of humankind.
It is hard to imagine this sense of unity today in our highly polarized society, but we should set our sights on a return to the moon. It will happen again, and Texas will play an important role.
Just take a look at how the private space industry is growing. In April, Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched its Starship rocket from Boca Chica, near Brownsville. Employees of the company kept cheering even after the rocket exploded about 40 miles from the launch facility, according to NPR. They were excited it had made it that far into a test flight. Another Starship rocket is expected to launch later this year.
It’s a race between tech titans. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, with its spaceport in Van Horn, has also been tasked by NASA to develop a passenger lunar lander.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers just created the Texas Space Commission and the Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium. Both agencies will offer much-needed structure to the state’s growing aerospace industry and will provide resources and workforce, wrote Mitrah Avini, a policy analyst with the think tank Texas 2036, in a recent op-ed in this newspaper.
Texas is already developing this workforce. The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at El Paso have a partnership with the U.S. Space Force, the space service branch of the U.S. armed forces. And other universities statewide already offer aerospace engineering programs, including the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas A&M University.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts job growth of 6% for aerospace engineers in the next decade. Big names like Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Collins Aerospace and Bell Flight are part of this growing industry in North Texas.
NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will continue playing a major role in the upcoming missions to the moon. The agency wants to send four astronauts to circle the moon in a 10-day mission next year. The crew includes a female astronaut and a Black astronaut, reflecting America’s diversifying astronaut corps.
Other nations like Russia, China, India and Japan are also invested in the race for moon exploration, but the U.S. still has the advantage, with a moon landing expected for late 2025. It is worth noting that only 12 astronauts have walked the lunar surface. The last time an astronaut stepped on the moon was in 1972.
All of these developments in Texas and the U.S. are exciting. A return to the moon would signify not just another success for our space program, but also an opportunity to rekindle a sense of national unity and pride.