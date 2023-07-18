Texas businesses are struggling to find workers, and in the absence of comprehensive immigration reform, there are limited avenues to hire foreign labor.
The only path forward is for Congress to act and streamline its visa programs, but the way other conservative states are talking about this issue is instructive. There are labor shortages all over this country. While Florida’s wide-ranging crackdown on unauthorized immigrants has spurred workers to leave that state, the Republican governors of Utah and Indiana have asked Congress in a guest column published by The Washington Post to allow states to sponsor immigrants according to the needs of their communities.
Recently, the American Business Immigration Coalition, a group of business leaders advocating for reform, argued that the Department of Homeland Security has the authority to expand immigrant work authorizations in “trying times.” Although the Biden administration might not have the appetite to pursue this given likelihood of judicial pushback, business leaders’ concerns about their inability to fill jobs are real. Their pleas make Congress’ inertia on immigration reform that much more absurd.
In Texas, there were 845,000 job openings in April, while the unemployment rate sat at 4%. As our state continues to grow, it will need more skilled and unskilled workers. Immigrant labor is part of this equation. This means that state leaders, while rightly pressing for better border enforcement, must also push for immigration reform that meets the needs of Texas businesses if our state is to continue its success story.
Foreign labor is imperative for Texas businesses. Our colleagues Arcelia Martin and Alfredo Corchado recently outlined the slow-moving and expensive process to find labor through the federal H-2A guest farm worker program.
“No one turns to this program because it’s a cheap and easy way to get labor,” said Anique Watson, an official with a Wylie-based agency that helps companies navigate guest worker programs.
Most seasonal farm workers — around 370,000 certified jobs in 2022 – go to California, Florida and Georgia, but Texas leads the demand for nonagricultural visas for unskilled workers, under the H-2B program. These visas are even harder to obtain.
Meanwhile, highly skilled workers with college degrees have filed more than 750,000 applications in a competition for 85,000 visa slots in 2024.
Labor shortages are one of the reasons the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high even as inflation has receded. With a jump in retirements and a drop in legal migration, employers are looking at a smaller pool of workers and having to keep raising wages, particularly for labor-intensive jobs in restaurants, hotels and retail stores.
Border security is important for Texas, but the state must advocate just as forcefully for an improved pipeline of foreign workers who can be hired through visa programs. A stronger stance on immigration reform from economic powerhouses such as Texas might just get the attention of a reluctant Congress.