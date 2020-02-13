RICHMOND — More than 1,000 people rallied at the Virginia Capitol on Thursday, protesting legislation advancing in the Democratic-controlled General Assembly that would ease restrictions on abortion access.
Speakers urged the crowd that gathered in a steady rain to pressure lawmakers to vote against bills that they say would undo regulations that protect pregnant women. They encouraged attendees to join anti-abortion advocacy groups to push back against Democrats who retook control of the General Assembly in November, and they vowed to unseat members of the new majority.
“Virginia has taken a wrong left turn. But we're here today to let all inside this Capitol know that we will never rest and we will never relent in our commitment to putting this Commonwealth back on the right course," said Republican Del. Kathy Byron.
Both the House and Senate have passed bills to undo restrictions on abortion access that were enacted when the legislature was under GOP control, including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.
The bills, which Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supports, would also roll back the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician and undo strict building code requirements on facilities where abortions are performed. Each chamber must pass the other's before they could be sent to Northam for his signature.
Abortion-rights advocates say the restrictions injected politics into a health care decision and made obtaining an abortion overly burdensome.