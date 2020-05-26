Valedictorian William Emmel
Class Rank: 1st
Parents’ Names: Anthony and Felicia Emmel
What organizations are you involved in? (Please list any leadership positions too): Beta Club President, Student Council, Mustang Baseball
What are your plans after high school? To attend Kilgore College then transfer to UT Tyler and and pursue a career in the medical field.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Mrs. Bentley, I loved having her for my health science classes.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite memory is when I was hanging out with my friends after baseball games during my Junior year and we would just chill.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Getting high A’s in all my college classes.
Salutatorian Jacy Olivia Luis
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Jason Luis and Melinda Luis
What organizations are you involved in? (Please list any leadership positions too): Yearbook, Athletics, Student Council (president 11th grade, VP 12th grade), Beta Club, FFA,
What are your plans after high school? Study Psychology at UT Tyler
Who is your favorite teacher and why? I love and respect all of them, because I was surrounded by such an amazing group of educators that would always go the extra mile.
What is your favorite high school memory? All the small, seemingly insignificant moments shared between people just trying to get through the day.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Becoming salutatorian