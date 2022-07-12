Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter
Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter

 Family Features Photo

Firing up the grill and watching tender cuts sizzle on the grates means a mouthwatering meal is on the way, but don’t forget about the dressings and toppings that make summertime dinners truly delicious.

The next time you want to sear a juicy steak, try this Filet Mignon with Blue Cheese Chive Butter recipe from Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose. Thick, tender filet mignon is grilled to a warm medium-rare doneness then topped with cool, creamy, homemade butter: its perfect summer sidekick.

Discover more grilling inspiration at https://www.omahasteaks.com/blog/summer-recipes.

Recipe courtesy of Omaha Steaks Executive Chef David Rose

Servings: 2

Ingredients

Blue Cheese Chive Butter

4 ounces unsalted butter, cubed

4 ounces blue cheese

1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Filet Mignon

2 Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Filet Mignons

Omaha Steaks Private Reserve Rub

Steps

To make blue cheese chive butter: In medium bowl, use rubber spatula to fold and incorporate butter, blue cheese, chives, salt and pepper.

Section 18 inches of plastic wrap and place blue cheese chive butter about 6 inches above bottom. Take bottom portion of plastic wrap and place over blue cheese chive butter then shape butter into 1 1/2-inch cylinder.

Continue to roll butter in plastic; pinch ends of plastic wrap while rolling to tighten cylinder.

Once size and tightness are achieved, tie off loose ends of plastic wrap and chill in refrigerator 1-2 hours, until blue cheese chive butter is chilled and firm.

To make filet mignon: Bring filet mignons to room temperature, about 20 minutes; pat dry and season on both sides with rub, to taste.

Prepare grill for 500-degree direct heat.

For medium-rare, place steaks on grill 3-4 minutes. Flip and cook 2-3 minutes, or until 130-140 degrees internal temperature is reached.

Rest 7-8 minutes before serving.

Slice chilled blue cheese chive butter into 1/2-inch pieces and place on top of filets.

