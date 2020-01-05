FILE — In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a Palestinian protester flashes the victory sign while holding a national flag during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops routinely detain Palestinians who organize or take part in protests. Israel and its international allies have meanwhile passed legislation targeting the Palestinian-led boycott movement. Critics say such measures leave the Palestinians with no choice but to accept permanent military rule or resort to violence. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)