In this March 3, 2014, file photo, Rick Casillo comes over the last drop as he comes down the Happy River Steps heading to Puntilla Lake, Alaska, during the 2014 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The world’s most famous sled dog race starts Sunday, March 7, 2021, without its defending champion in a contest that will be as much dominated by unknowns and changes because of the pandemic as mushers are by the Alaska terrain.