MEXICO CITY (AP) — For the first time in decades, Mexico’s Roman Catholics were forced on Saturday to abandon a religious pilgrimage in which millions visit Mexico City’s Basilica of Guadalupe on Dec. 12.
The pilgrimage marks the day in 1531 when the Virgin of Guadalupe, patroness of Latin America’s Catholics, is said to have appeared on the hillside behind the basilica. Millions come each year, many walking or biking for days from distant towns.
This year, church officials agreed to close the basilica to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and offered virtual services and candle-lighting to mark the day without gathering.
It was the first time the church has not welcomed huge throngs of the faithful since the modern basilica was being built in the 1970s, and since religious conflict in the 1920s shuttered an older basilica nearby.
Barricades and police blocked the entrance to the vast plaza in front of the basilica. Stores nearby were still selling religious images and candles, but there were few buyers.
Alejandro Castillo, 53, would normally be at the basilica on Dec. 12. But he was satisfied to be at home in his village of San Gregorio Azompa, about 75 miles east of Mexico City.
Castillo had managed to visit the basilica just before it closed Wednesday; authorities had encouraged people to come before the closure, to leave flowers or other offerings.
Castillo walked three days, carrying a huge portrait of the Virgin on his back; alongside walked his 11-year-old son.
“It had been years since I made it to the pews” in the vast building, he noted, “because there were always too many people.”
“But this time they gave us permission,” he said. “Thanks to the Virgin.”
The faithful usually come carrying pictures of the Virgin, some advancing on their knees, many fulfilling promises they made in exchange for her help in difficult situations.
Pope Francis has granted an indulgence to Roman Catholics so that they do not have to physically visit the shrine.
Archbishop Carlos Aguiar Retes put it this way: “Let us allow the Virgin to visit us in our homes.”
Instead, the church has set up video and internet links to watch the lighting of candles to the Virgin.