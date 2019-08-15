Immigrants play soccer Juily 9 at the U.S. government's newest holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas. A panel of judges has dismissed an appeal by the U.S. government that contended detained immigrant children might necessarily require soap for shorter stints in custody under a longstanding settlement agreement. A three-judge panel for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday in San Francisco dismissed a challenge to a lower court decision that authorities failed to provide safe and sanitary conditions for the children under the 1997 settlement.