Deadwood native Kathleen Bagley didn’t expect to be publishing her debut young adult book during a pandemic. It brings mixed feelings, she said.
“(It feels) good and bad, because usually you would have a book launch and fun stuff like that, but now that we’re all quarantined it’s harder to sell books ‘cause we don’t have the same amount of visibility,” Bagley said. “Right now I’m doing a lot of stuff online through Twitter and Instagram and stuff like that. So that’s basically it.”
Bagley’s first novel “Elysium Girls” was published April 14. Bagley describes the novel as a YA historical fantasy about “a girl gang of witches who are fighting against the goddesses of life and death and trying to prevent the apocalypse in dust bowl era Oklahoma.”
Bagley has been writing since she was 12, and she said that she’s always wanted to publish a novel. She grew up in Deadwood and graduated from Carthage High School in 2006 before attending Panola College and moving away in 2008. Her mother taught at Carthage ISD for many years, and her grandmother used to work at Panola College when it was founded, she said.
Bagley now lives in Houston and teaches English 2 ESL and English 3 American Literature.
She said there wasn’t really a set process to forming her book.
“I just sit down and write every day until I’m done,” she said. “There was a lot of studying because it’s a historical novel, so my mother and I actually went to the Oklahoma panhandle, and we went to the dust bowl museum, and we worked with the people there to try to get a lot of detail for writing authentically about that era and that place.”
Bagley drew inspiration for the book from watching Japanese new wave films and reading weird west genre fiction — which she said is like steampunk, only western.
The novel is part of a two book deal with Bagley’s publisher Disney-Hyperion. Bagley is publishing under the name Kate Pentecost. “Elysium Girls” is marketed to ages 12 and up, and can be purchased from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other book retailers.