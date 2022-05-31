Spring Hill finished its 2019 season as a regional semifinalist and its 2021 campaign as a regional quarterfinalist, so it’s excited to compete in the 2022 Class 4A Region II final against Celina.
The 32-3 Panthers will battle the 30-3-1 Bobcats in this week’s best-of-three fifth round playoff series at North Forney High School. The action will begin with Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game one, and continue with Thursday’s 7 p.m. game two. If a decisive game three is needed, it will be played at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Spring Hill has a perfect 8-0 record this postseason, but it also knows that it can’t overlook a Celina squad that is 7-0 during the same stretch, and features a six-pack of college commits on its roster.
“It’s a well-coached program,” Spring Hill head baseball coach Trevor Petersen said of his team’s upcoming playoff opponent.
“We’re going to have to limit our mistakes and do all the small things, such as small ball and hit and run,” he added. “We’re going to have to put pressure on them on the base paths, come up with two-out RBIs, throw strikes and mix off-speed in there, and play our game. I know our boys will do that.”
Celina’s talented roster starts with 2023 Baylor commit RJ Ruais because he has already produced a .440 batting average, 51 hits, 36 runs, 33 RBIs and six home runs this season. He also has a 10-0 record, 108 strikeouts and a 0.86 ERA in 65 innings pitched.
The trend continues with 2023 Oklahoma commit Noah Bentley because he has earned a .316 batting average, 33 RBIs, 30 hits, 27 runs and eight home runs as a member of the lineup, and a 4-1 record, a 0.40 ERA, and 30 strikeouts in 17.1 innings on the pitcher’s mound. Another dual-threat is 2023 Tennessee Tech commit Jackson Rooker, who currently has a .432 batting average, 38 runs, 35 hits, 25 RBIs, and one home run as a hitter, plus a 1-0 record, 0.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched.
The Celina offense has also received 2022 Temple College commit Ty Marthiljohni’s .337 batting average, 35 hits, 25 RBIs, 19 runs and one home run, and 2023 Illinois commit Caden Mitchell’s .282 batting average, 25 RBIs, 24 hits, 12 runs, and three home runs.
The Bobcats also have depth in the pitching staff, as evident by Temple College 2022 commit Cole Marthiljohni’s 8-0 record, 1.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 54 innings of work.
“They’ve got three really good arms,” said Petersen. “We’re going to have to drive [pitch] counts, put the ball in play as much as possible, and attack their pitching staff. That’s our main objective this week.”
Celina may bring a lot to the table, but you can expect Spring Hill to be up for the challenge.
“I know one thing,” said Petersen. “My kids are going to play hard. They’re going to compete one through nine.”
The Spring Hill roster features a senior class that helped the team overcome an aggressive Melissa team in last week’s regional semifinal sweep.
“I have four great leaders,” Petersen said of Jordan Hodges (Centenary), Marshall Lipsey (TCU), Easton Ballard (Panola) and Brennan Ferguson. “Those are four guys that we lean on.”
Hodges is hitting .273 with 17 RBIs. Lipsey has a .455 average with 11 doubles, nine triples, two home runs, 34 RBIs, 46 runs scored and 28 stolen bases. Ballard carries a .295 average with 30 RBIs, and he's 14-0 on the mound with a 0.81 earned run average, 124 strikeouts and 19 walks in 85.2 innings pitched.
Ferguson is hitting .294 with 15 RBIs. Jax Stovall has swiped 17 bases, and Josiah Mackey leads the team with 38 RBIs.
Conner Smeltzer joins Ballard with a 0.81 ERA, carving out a 12-1 record on the mound with 92 strikeouts and 29 walks in 69 innings.
Spring Hill players have enjoyed their current postseason march so far, and are ready to compete again this week.
“Last round was so much fun, and this round’s going to be the exact same,” said Lipsey. “There are going to be tons of people watching at North Forney. We’re going to see what we can do.”
And if Spring Hill tops the Celina hurdle, it will be ready for next week’s state tournament competition.
“Facing Celina, if we make it to state, we know we’ve earned it,” said Ballard. “They’re a great team.”
NOTES: Both teams are undefeated in the 2022 University Interscholastic League Class 4A postseason. Spring Hill swept Pittsburg (7-3, 4-1), Farmersville (7-1, 8-3), Kilgore (11-0, 7-1) and Melissa (6-4, 9-1), while Celina swept Irving Ranchview (12-0, 4-0), Life High School Waxahachie (8-3, 4-0), defeated Van Alstyne 5-0 in a one-game playoff, and earned another sweep against Liberty-Eylau (4-1, 4-2).