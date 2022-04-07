A portion of Longview is exempt from a boil water order issued early Wednesday for much of the city's customers.
The city first notified residents just before 5 a.m. Wednesday with messages on its Facebook page along with text and email alerts about the water main break.
Initial messages said that all city customers were impacted and under the boil water order. Later, the city said in a statement that some of its northern customers were exempt and do not need to boil water before consumption.
The city is divided into two “pressure points,” according to the statement. The northern pressure zone, which includes an area partially bound to the north by FM 1844 and stretches in some places to Hawkins Parkway, was not affected by the break.
According to the city, residents who live in the northern pressure zone who have reduced water pressure should call Public Works at (903) 237-1240.