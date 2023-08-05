AUSTIN — Impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense might steer clear of challenging assertions that he has many ties to Nate Paul, a campaign donor who gave him $25,000, according to newly filed motions to dismiss articles and quash some evidence.
Instead, the attorney general’s defense will embrace the fact that, in 2020, he tried to help Paul by investigating complaints of misconduct by the federal and state authorities that raided his home and business. But he argues doing so doesn’t warrant impeachment, the documents filed Friday state.
In the more than 200 pages that were released Friday, Paxton and his attorneys filed motions to exclude evidence of Paul’s campaign contributions from the trial and to dismiss an article of impeachment related to work a special prosecutor performed to investigate an FBI raid of Paul’s home in 2019.
Included was a previously unreported affidavit from an attorney general’s office employee that details the personal touch Paxton took in his office’s handling of Paul.
Together, the motions indicate that a central pillar of Paxton’s defense will include arguing that the use of his power as attorney general to aid Paul did not rise to the level to remove Paxton from office.
“If that is a wrong at all, it is not the grave sort of wrong, akin to high treason, that requires immediate correction through impeachment — which is confirmed by the House’s years-long delay in prosecuting this alleged offense,” Paxton’s motion states.
The House impeached Paxton on May 27 on allegations related to his dealings with Paul, active securities fraud indictments and unfitness for office. He remains suspended from duty pending the outcome of this trial. If convicted of any article of impeachment, he would be kicked out of office, and the Senate could ban him from ever holding public office in Texas again.
Paxton will be tried in the Senate beginning Sept. 5. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the president of the Senate, will act as judge.
In his third term, Paxton is accused of an array of offenses, including bribery, obstruction of justice and abuse of office. Many of the allegations revolve around Paul, an Austin real estate developer, who is accused of bribing Paxton by providing him home improvement work and a job for the attorney general’s alleged mistress in exchange for political favors. Paxton has denied any wrongdoing.
Friday’s motion to dismiss delves into one of the alleged favors — that Paxton hired a special prosecutor to examine an FBI investigation into Paul – and sheds light on Paxton’s assistance to Paul.
The revelations come via an affidavit from former Travis County Assistant District Attorney Mindy Montford, who now leads a cold case unit at the attorney general’s office.
According to Montford, Paxton contacted her in early 2020 to look into allegations of misconduct Paul made against several law enforcement agencies involved in the FBI raid of his home.
In May 2020, Montford and another Travis County prosecutor met Paul and his lawyer at a downtown Austin steak restaurant in a building Paul used to own. Several minutes into the meeting, Paxton joined them, according to the affidavit.
As Montford recalled from the meeting, Paul recounted law enforcement was “abusive, rude and almost taunting him at times,” including the FBI, DEA and the Texas Department of Public Safety, during the August 2019 raid on his home and business.
The agents turned the electricity off to Paul’s home, refused to let him use the restroom during the hours-long raid and left his house “in shambles,” Paul told Montford. They also left a picture of the fictional stock trading villain Gordon Gekko from the 1987 movie “Wall Street” next to Paul’s computer “as a signal of some kind,” Montford’s affidavit stated.
Paul provided no details of the federal investigation to Montford, her affidavit said. Paul was indicted in June on eight federal charges related to his real estate dealings.
Montford said the Travis County District Attorney’s office would typically hand off such allegations against law enforcement conduct to DPS or the FBI, but since both agencies were named in Paul’s complaint, she referred it to the attorney general.
However, Montford recommended to Paxton that no investigation occur until the FBI’s investigation concluded.
Paxton later contacted Montford regarding a second complaint from Paul about a fraudulent business deal. She again referred it to the attorney general’s office, and in a phone call Paxton “expressed his dissatisfaction with how slowly the investigation” into Paul’s misconduct complaint was proceeding, the affidavit stated.
Paxton would later hire a special prosecutor, Houston attorney Brandon Cammack, to work on the case, over the advice of staff. Cammack’s hiring contributed to whistle-blower complaints from eight of these top employees in Paxton’s office, who were fired. Four of them later sued, and a proposed $3.3 million settlement triggered the House committee’s investigation this year that would lead to Paxton’s impeachment.
When a judge blocked the subpoenas that Cammack issued, Paxton wanted to step in and argue before the court why the decision should be reversed, Montford’s affidavit added.
Messages to Montford and Cammack’s law office were not returned. A woman who answered the phone at the office of an attorney representing Paul in his criminal case said they would have no comment.
Attorneys for the House managers said they could not comment because of a gag order issued by the lieutenant governor. Patrick’s office also did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Paxton wants any evidence of Paul’s $25,000 donation to his political campaign stricken from the trial. The attorney general noted in his filing that the donation was a “relatively small” amount and not relevant to the allegations against him. His latest campaign finance reports showed several donations of $100,000 or more.
The filing also says that the article of impeachment related to Paxton’s hiring of Cammack, the special prosecutor, should be dismissed because the impeachment articles use the wrong term to refer to the job for which the Houston attorney was hired.
Paxton called on the Senate to dismiss the other 19 articles of impeachment Monday citing “prior term doctrine,” a legal argument that elected officials cannot be impeached for any wrongdoing that occurred prior to their last election. Paxton was reelected in 2022.
Saturday is the deadline for pretrial motions for the upcoming impeachment tribunal. House managers and Paxton have until Aug. 15 to file rebuttals.
Most will be decided by Patrick. But any motions to dismiss must be voted on by senators. That excludes Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton, who is barred from any votes in the upcoming trial.