LOS ANGELES (AP) — “All Creatures Great and Small,” a beloved TV series of yore, is back as a reboot because producer Colin Callender saw the seriocomic adventures of veterinarians in a close-knit rural community as tonic for a politically divisive era.
Then the pandemic arrived, and a series knitted together with vivid characters, engaging stories and the beautifully filmed British countryside — and, of course, lots of animals, farm and otherwise — provided more reason to revive the world depicted by author James Herriot.
Herriot was the pen name for James Alfred ‘Alf’ Wight, who began working as a novice vet in northern England’s Yorkshire area in 1940, kept at it for five decades, and drew on his experiences for his 1970s and ‘80s semi-autobiographical works.
Viewers might embrace a show that reinforced values of cooperation and collaboration — whatever one’s “political persuasion,” Callender said — and provides an escape from the “very complicated and messy and disturbing world that we’re all living in.”
Enter the new take on “All Creatures Great and Small,” the title of Herriot’s first bestselling book published in America and of the original series of 90 episodes that aired from the late 1970s to 1990.
The seven-part series debuts Sunday (check local listings for time) as part of PBS’ “Masterpiece” from GBH Boston and marks the start of the showcase’s 50th season. Set in the late 1930s, its cast includes Nicholas Ralph as Herriot and oft-seen actors including Samuel West (“Darkest Hour,” “Notting Hill”), who plays Herriot’s mentor, and Anna Madeley (“Deadwater Fell”) as housekeeper Mrs. Hall.