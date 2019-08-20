In this Feb. 26, 2019, photo, Cardinal George Pell leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. Pellâ€™s lawyers argued in his appeal that there were more than a dozen â€œsolid obstaclesâ€ that should have prevented a jury from finding him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of molesting two choirboys. The appeal court will give their verdict on Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)