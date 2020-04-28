Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.