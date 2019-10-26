DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season, Dominik Kahun and Bryan Rust scored in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 Saturday night.
Brandon Tanev added an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.
Kahun’s first goal came in his 12th NHL game. Rust was playing in his first game this season after being injured in the final preseason game.
Both goals came from near the net against Ben Bishop, who stopped 24 shots.
The Penguins totaled only 11 shots on goal in the first two periods but outshot Dallas 16-3 in the third.
Murray made glove saves to stop Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn in the first period.