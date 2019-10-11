WASHINGTON — Top Pentagon officials on Friday denied the U.S. is abandoning its Syrian Kurdish allies in the face of a Turkish military offensive, although the future of a counterterrorism partnership with the Kurds was in grave doubt.
"We have not abandoned the Kurds. Let me be clear about that," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters. "We have not abandoned them. Nobody green-lighted this operation by Turkey — just the opposite. We pushed back very hard at all levels for the Turks not to commence this operation."
Esper's remarks appeared aimed at strengthening the Trump administration's argument that it did all it could to stop the Turks and, failing that, was left with no reasonable option but to pull some U.S. troops away from the border. It's unclear how far the Turks will take their offensive, how badly the Kurds will be hit and whether U.S. forces will be compelled to withdraw entirely in coming days.
Many have called the limited U.S. pullback a grave mistake. Even some of President Donald Trump's staunchest Republican supporters have sharply criticized it as a decision that opened the door for the Turkish invasion. Some regard Trump's move as a betrayal of the U.S.-armed Kurdish fighters who have, at great cost, partnered with American forces against the Islamic State group since 2015.
Esper told a Pentagon news conference that Washington is "greatly disappointed" by the Turkish incursion. He said it has badly damaged already frayed relations with Turkey, a NATO ally ousted from a Pentagon fighter program in July for refusing to drop its purchase of a Russian air defense system that is incompatible with NATO.
Esper insisted the Kurds remain a viable partner, although the U.S. has said it will not step between them and the Turks.
"To be clear, we are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces, and U.S. troops remain with them in other parts of Syria. The impulsive action of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan to invade northern Syria has put the United States in a tough situation," Esper said.
The Turkish incursion has complicated U.S. military efforts in the region, even as Washington seeks to deter Iran from further attacks on Saudi Arabia following a drone and cruise missile assault in September that damaged key Saudi oil facilities. Esper announced Friday that he was sending dozens more fighter jets and additional air defenses to Saudi Arabia, beefing up efforts to defend against Iran.
At the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put Turkey on notice that it could face "powerful sanctions" for its military incursion, and that the U.S. will "shut down the Turkish economy" if Ankara goes too far.