FILE- In this file photo dated July 21, 2013, BBC television presenter and commentator Peter Alliss. Peter Alliss, who became the eccentric “Voice of Golf” on British television after a playing career in which he competed in eight Ryder Cups and was Europe’s best golfer for two seasons, has died aged 89, according to a family announcement Sunday Dec. 6, 2020. (Mike Egerton/PA file via AP)