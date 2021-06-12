Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.
Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’s error. Jankowski bunted, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes at second, then huried a throw high to first. Torreyes advanced to third.Odubel Herrera popped out, then Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn’t relay the ball home ahead of Torreyes.
Indians 5, Mariners 4 (10)CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing Cleveland’s rally over Seattle.
After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.
Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.
Nationals 2, Giants 1, 1st Game
Nationals 2, Giants 1,
(8), 2nd Game
WASHINGTON (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and San Francisco held on to beat Washington to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader.
In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings that led the Nationals.
The teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday’s rainout.
San Francisco won with three hits. The Nationals’ bats weren’t much better as they mustered just four hits.
Jack McGee (2-2) struck out three in one inning of relief and Caleb Baragar earned his first save. Kyle Finnegan (2-2) took the loss.
Marlins 4, Braves 2
MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading Miami over Atlanta.
Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017.
Thompson (1-1) started the planned bullpen game and limited Atlanta to three hits, striking out six. He also got his first major league hit when he singled in the second. Dylan Floro earned his second save in five chances.
Athletics 11, Royals 2
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and Oakland roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar.
Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.
James Kaprielian (3-1) overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings. Cam Bedrosian pitched the ninth to complete the five-hitter.
White Sox 15, Tigers 2
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent in a rout of Detroit.
Brian Goodwin homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.
Blue Jays 7, Red Sox 2
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games in a win over Boston.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five.
Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine.
Angels 8, D-backs 7
PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered and drove in four runs, and Los Angeles rallied from a five-run deficit to deal Arizona its ninth straight loss.
Trailing 6-5, the Angels scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning off Arizona closer Joakim Soria. Jose Iglesias and Taylor Ward had RBI singles and Rendon delivered a sacrifice fly.
Reds 10, Rockies 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and Cincinnati beat slumping Colorado, which has lost each of its road series this season.
Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos. Votto and Eugenio Suárez also added two hits each for the Reds.
Mets 4, Padres 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and New York defeated San Diego.
Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. He took a shutout into the seventh until Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th homer.
Brewers 7, Pirates 4
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and Milwaukee bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a victory over Pittsburgh.
Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.
Cubs 7, Cardinals 2
CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and Chicago used a five-run second inning to beat St. Louis.
Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games.
Twins 5, Astros 2
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos threw seven commanding innings, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and Minnesota beat Houston.
Polanco homered for the fifth time in 11 games, and Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos (7-2) in his ninth consecutive start without a loss.
Kyle Tucker and Robel García hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh for the Astros.
Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save, after Hansel Robles turned in a hitless eighth.
Astros starter Luis Garcia (5-4) gave up a career-high four runs in 4 1/3 innings.