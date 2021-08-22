The Longview Museum of Fine Arts welcomed more than 400 guests Saturday for the return of its annual Family Arts Day.
Families toured the museum’s exhibition of “The American West” and participated in a variety of art-themed activities, including a scavenger hunt, art and mural projects, face painting and more.
“The American West” is a selection of artwork from multiple collectors, representing Texas art and artists from the 1890s to the present.
Isis Blevins, 7, said her favorite part of the event was using a list of clues to find scavenger hunt items among the museum’s galleries.
Kyan Choice, 13, said he just enjoyed looking at the pictures.
“We just wanted to get out of the house,” said Christina Choice, who was visiting the museum for the first time with her family, “I saw information about the event in an email from the Longview News-Journal.”
Local artists were on hand Saturday to help visitors with projects, from providing face painting and making dreamcatchers to creating their own Western-themed paintings and drawings.
Museum director Tiffany Jehorek said local artists even made simple drawings of some of the art in the exhibit for children to finish with Crayons.
“Our local artists community has really stepped up,” said Jehorek, “and what’s been so exciting and heart warming for me is how they have come together as a family and how they’ve been so excited about sharing their gifts and talents. It’s just really turned out well today.”
Jehorek said the event was made possible through a grant from the Blue Star Museums program. According to the program’s website, Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America to offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.