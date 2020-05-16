ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a female sportscasting pioneer on CBS’s “The NFL Today” and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70.
A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday at a Lexington, Kentucky, hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.
Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on “The NFL Today.”
George spent three seasons on the live pregame show, returned in 1980 and left in 1983, winning plaudits for the warmth of her interviews with star athletes. She also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show “People” and co-anchored the “CBS Morning News.”
From Denton, George attended the University of North Texas for three years, then went to Texas Christian University.
Neal Pilson, a former president of CBS Sports, called George’s hiring a “groundbreaking decision” that “changed the face of sports television.”