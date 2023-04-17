Pine Tree hosted Mount Pleasant in a critical late season softball game on Monday, but it stumbled out of the gate and heated up too late in a 5-1 defeat.
The Lady Pirates dropped their 2023 season record to 20-11 and District 15-5A mark to 5-7, while the Lady Tigers improved to 14-18 and 7-6.
“That’s a great team over there,” Pine Tree head softball coach Luther Kirkpatrick said of Mount Pleasant after his team’s loss on Monday. “Our girls faced adversity throughout this game and battled back from it.”
Mount Pleasant produced a strong enough top of the first inning to take an early 3-0 lead. Ella Cross and Kaylee Silman launched the surge with back-to-back singles, and Morgan Hill reached on a throwing error past first base that allowed Cross to come home for the game’s first run.
Jordan Andrade then stepped up with a two-run RBI single that scored Silman and Hill to make it a 3-0 Lady Tiger advantage.
Andrade would also strike out nine Pine Tree batters in a complete game pitching performance, and received the necessary offensive backing from teammates.
One of those was Cross, who finished with a three-for-four hitting performance, two runs, and a stolen base. Another was Hill, who reached base four times, and produced three hits, two RBIs, and a run.
Pine Tree was eventually able to get out of the inning because pitcher Taylor Burkhart struck out batters Conlee Zachry, Casey James and Lakyn Fortenberry, and ultimately finished her start with seven punchouts.
Mount Pleasant then grew its advantage to 4-0 in the top of the second. Cross recorded her second infield single of the outing with one out, and later stole second base to enter scoring position. Then, she came home for her second run when Hill smacked a two-out RBI double.
Pine Tree finally put a runner on base in the bottom of the second when Raquel Ramirez singled to centerfield with one out, but its offensive production was limited to that in the frame because Nia Woodson popped up and Burkhart struck out.
The Lady Pirates earned their second hit when Makayla Rougely earned a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth, but Hope Hampton eventually hit into an inning ending double play.
Mount Pleasant then took its latest lead of the day in the top of the fifth. Silman squeezed out an infield single and came home for her team’s fifth run when Hill smacked a RBI single.
Burkhart recorded Pine Tree’s third hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth, and she received some late run support in the bottom of the seventh. Woodson redeemed herself when she produced a RBI single.