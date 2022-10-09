Pittsburg experienced another slow start to the season, but it showed in Friday’s bounce back performance that it still possesses some of the qualities that led it to a playoff appearance last fall.
The Pirates lost their first seven games in 2021 before they turned around their fortunes with a four-game win streak, an opening round playoff victory, and a Class 4A Division II area round postseason finish.
The program then ran into a tough 2022 non-district slate that featured five opponents with a current combined record of 23-8. An 0-5 season start followed, but the group returned to form with Friday’s 31-12 home district win against North Lamar at Pirate Stadium.
Multiple factors went into Pittsburg's best outing of the year. One of those was learning from recent experiences, whether it was last year’s fight to the finish, or this season's early challenges against Anna, Carthage, Frisco Independence, Mount Pleasant and Tatum.
“This is actually year two of a very similar situation,” said Pittsburg head football coach Triston Abron. “Our pre-district schedule wasn’t set up to have a gimmie game, but to go through the fire and see how you turn out.”
“This group is more of modern-day teenagers,” he added. “They want to see the success and have the success [right now]. The way that we’ve had to show them those things is watching film. 'Look at how far you’ve come from week one to now'.”
It also required Pittsburg’s young roster to step up on both sides of the ball. That started with the run game because it produced 1,018 of the team’s 1,194 offensive yards in the first five games of the season. The unit then turned up the gas when it earned all 236 of the Pirates’ offensive yards in Friday’s win.
Jaylen Holloway and Twan Thompson both led the charge with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown, Marcus Moton followed with a 52-yard run and score, and La’Christian Johnson added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“The style of offense that we run, we’re based out of a Slot-T,” Abron said of the approach behind his team’s dynamic rushing attack. “It’s important that we establish a great run game, and we get that going. We have four skill kids that are all sophomores on our team that touch the ball 90 percent of the time. We knew that we would be talented, and we had an offensive line that was returning and were upperclassmen. We felt like that’s what we need to continue to go with.”
The defensive side also kept Pittsburg competitive in the losses against Mount Pleasant and Frisco Independence, and allowed a season-low 12 points during Friday’s game against North Lamar. Micheal Rockwell has boosted the Pirates’ defensive charge all season with his 53 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one quarterback hurry, and once again led his team with 14 tackles in the most recent contest.
Moton has been another force because he earned five tackles on Friday to expand his season stats to 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, while Kadias Henderson’s 11 tackles and one tackle for loss on Friday moved his season marks to 42 tackles, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
“Kadias Henderson and Micheal Rockwell, those two guys are relentless," said Abron. "Wherever the ball is, you’ll probably see them, along with Marcus Moton. Those guys are doing a great job of executing, scheming and game planning each week. But more than anything, what allows us to be successful defensively is our kids play hard.”
Pittsburg now looks to build on its recent success and extend its win streak as the 2022 playoff race heats up over the next four weeks. The Pirates’ first challenge is next Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road test against perennial power Pleasant Grove at Hawk Stadium.
Then, they will return home to play Spring Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, travel to Harris Field to face Liberty-Eylau at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, and host Gilmer in the District 7-4A Division II finale at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.
“PG is PG,” Abron said of his team’s upcoming opponent. “Everyone knows who they are. [Pleasant Grove head football coach] Josh [Gibson] does a great job with those kids, and they play really hard for him. We’re going to play Pittsburg football. We're going to keep doing what we do and being who we are."