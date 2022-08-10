Pine Tree's football team kicked off its slate of 2022 football season practices this week. The Pirates promoted former program offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Jason Bachman to their head coach position over the offseason, and are preparing every day for their season opener against Van on Aug. 26 at Pirate Stadium.

Howdy y'all! I'm the Longview News-Journal's multimedia sports reporter. I have deep East Texas roots and love covering the region's stories and games. I graduated from UT, and have covered sports in different parts of Texas throughout my career.