The Pine Tree Pirates surged out of the gate, and were ultimately too much for the Spring Hill Panthers in Tuesday night’s 49-38 non-district road win.
Pine Tree improved its 2022-2023 season record to 10-3, while Spring Hill dropped its mark to 4-8.
“That’s been something that we’ve been working on,” Pine Tree head basketball coach Justin Hales said of his team’s fast start on Tuesday. “We want to come out, attack early, try to get up, put the ball inside, and take good shots. That’s a huge point of emphasis for how we play.”
Pine Tree opened the game with 12 straight points to build up an early lead by the 4:42 mark of the first quarter. Dealyn Evans lifted the Pirates with two field goals and a dunk during the stretch, Amare Gary drained a shot from behind the three-point line, Devin Washington made a two-point shot, and Robert Henson split his two early free throw attempts.
Evans continued to lead Pine Tree’s charge with a game-high 23-point performance, and Gary followed with a 10-point outing.
Spring Hill’s scoring drought came to an end when Dustin Yelverton grabbed a rebound after a Jack Beckett miss, and immediately made a shot in the paint with 3:39 remaining in the period.
The Panthers’ success continued when Dwaylon Richardson made back-to-back free throw attempts at the 3:07 mark of the frame. That cut Pine Tree’s lead to 12-4.
Evans answered with his third Pine Tree field goal of the quarter, and Gary split a pair of free throw attempts before Spring Hill’s Braden Davidson made a corner three to make it a 15-9 score with seven seconds left in the period.
But, Gary completed a three-point play as time expired in the quarter to give Pine Tree an 18-9 lead.
Gary expanded the margin to double-digits again when he made an early free throw at the 6:48 mark of the second quarter, but Spring Hill answered with an 8-2 run that made it a 21-17 game with 3:34 left in the first half.
Yelverton drew a foul on a successful Spring Hill shot attempt and made the following free throw before Beckett produced two and three-point shots.
Beckett finished with a Spring Hill-best nine-point performance, Jaden Giddings earned all eight of his points in the second half, and both Yelverton and Richardson provided seven points.
Evans earned the only Pine Tree basket of the stretch, and helped his team regroup with five points during a 7-2 run that resulted in a 28-19 halftime lead.
Pine Tree leaned on that momentum after the break, and used a 21-19 second half scoring edge to wrap up an 11-point win. Chris Howard scored all five of his points in the game’s final two quarters, and Cameron Spencer scored four of his six points.
Pine Tree will host Lufkin on Friday, while Spring Hill visits Eustace.