Van to hold first Vandi Gras
Van will have hold its first Vandi Gras, a Mardi Gras inspired celebration, on Saturday.
The festival will begin at 2 p.m. with a parade will include children on bicycles and floats from which people will toss beads, organizers said.
The parade will end at Van Community Baseball park where people can sample Cajun foods and take part in activities. Performing on the Texas Cell Net Stage will be Elfin Paige, Justin and the George Strait Tribute Band featuring Dusty Deaton.
Admission is free. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag of dog food to be donated to Van Zandt County Humane Society.
Photos needed for Life in Tyler
Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is seeking entries for its Life in Tyler photography contest.
The photos will be exhibited at Rose Garden Center, 420 Rose Park Drive, during the Azalea and Spring Flower Trails, March 21 through April 5. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show and first, second and third place in 12 categories.
Entries will be accepted Monday through March 10.
Registration forms are available at tylerparksandrec.com, Parks and Recreation office in Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St., and Rose Garden Center.
Choirs to perform at Black History Month concert
The city of Tyler will celebrate Black History Month through gospel music in “Music for the Soul” 7 p.m. Monday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
The event will feature College Hill Baptist Church Choir, North Star Baptist Church Choir, New Life Community Church and Omega Ministries International.
“It has been a pleasure and a privilege working with the featured choirs to bring this event to our community,” Councilman Broderick McGee said. “Music is an integral part of black history in Tyler and we are looking forward to showcasing it in the best possible way.”
The concert is free and open to the public.
'Cirque Hotel' show at Cowan
"Cirque Eloize Hotel," a new touring show that continues the tradition of using acrobatics, theater, dance and live music to entertain, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the University of Texas at Tyler's Cowan Center.
In this production, a grand hotel is the setting where acrobats, perform amazing feats.
Tickets range from $47 to $62 and are available at cowancenter.org. or by calling the box office, 903-566-7424.
First Monday Trade Days runs through Sunday
Thousands of vendors will be set through Sunday for the First Monday Trades Days, one of the largest markets of its kind in the nation.
The monthly event takes place on the trades grounds located just north of downtown Canton.
It is free to enter the grounds but owners of nearby lots charge to park.