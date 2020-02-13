Arcadia Show III on view through April 3
A new exhibit is on view at the Martin Walker Law Firm, 121 N. Spring Ave. in Tyler.
Arcadia Show III features works by East Texas artists Drew Skeele, Lum Newburn and Kenneth Newsom, said Dace Lucia Kidd, exhibit coordinator.
The exhibit is free and on view through April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Illusionist bringing comedy magic show
Illusionist Johnny Magic is coming to Gilmer on Saturday, with a performance set for 7-8:30 p.m. at the Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 U.S. 271 N., Gilmer.
The East Texas native travels the country with his family friendly comedy show, called “Reality?”
The illusionist’s show is billed as being “filled with one of a kind effects as well as a few of the classics in magic.”
Tickets are $10. For information, visit eventbrite.com .
Concert celebrates romance
The Longview Symphony will close out Valentine’s Day celebrations with “An Evening of Romance,” at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The concert will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., instead of at the Belcher Center where the symphony has typically performed in recent years. The concert will feature Metropolitan Opera sopranos Monica Yunus and Camille Zamora with Maestro Jerry Steichen at the Steinway.
Tickets cost $20 and $40. For information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org .
‘Steel Magnolias’ coming to Athens
Henderson County Public Arts Center, 400 Gibson Road in Athens, will stage “Steel Magnolias” Feb. 20-23 and 27-29.
The play focuses on the friendship of a group of women in a small Louisiana town.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday matinée at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and can be reserved at HCPAC.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
Palestine to hold Mardi Gras parade
Palestine’s Mardi Gras on Main is set for Saturday.
From 2:30 to about 5:30 p.m. patrons can walk through downtown and see demonstrations of Cajun cooking and sample dishes, said information from the city’s Main Street office.
At 6 p.m., a Mardi Gras parade will move through downtown and include people on themed floats tossing beads.
Beyond the Pale due in Winnsboro
Beyond the Pale, a quartet that performs folk music, is set to take the stage 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St.
Gordon McLeod, Christy McLeod, Betsy Cummings and John Delaney also play numerous instruments including the accordion, dulcimer, tin whistle, harmonica, concertina and mandolin.
Tickets are $18 to $25 and available at winnsborocenterforthearts.com .
Tyler Parks launches scavenger hunt
Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has created a QR code-based scavenger hunt to increase exploration of its parks and trails.
The hunt consists of 10 clues hidden in Tyler area parks for people to find and complete. QR codes are located at each park for people to scan with their cellphones and get instructions to complete a task, an announcement said.
Upon completion, people may submit their pictures to earn a Master Hunter decal on the Tyler Parks and Recreation webpage, TylerParksandRec.com.
Auto & Cycle Show this weekend
Nearly 100 high-end and vintage vehicles will be on view at the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show in Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St. in Tyler this weekend.
Show hours are 4-7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10. Children 10 and under are admitted free. The band Tuxedo Cats will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Crisis Center is holding a drawing in conjunction with the show. Patterson Dodge of Tyler provided a new 2019 Dodge RAM Classic 1500 quad cab truck as the drawing prize. Each ticket costs $10 and can be purchased at the show.
The event raises money for the East Texas Crisis Center, which provides shelter and help to women and their young children fleeing family violence.
TJC planetarium sets Love Under the Stars
Love Under the Stars is set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Tyler Junior College’s Earth and Space Science Center.
The night for couples 21 and older will include hors d’oeuvres and beverages, a show in the planetarium, telescopic star gazing, a gift basket and commemorative photo.
Tickets are $85 per couple and can be purchased online at sciencecenter.tjc.edu or at the science center ticket counter, 1411 E. Lake St.
Marvin UMC bringing ‘Opera Amore’
Marvin United Methodist Church will present “Opera Amore” at 7 p.m. Friday in its Pirtle Hall, 300 W. Erwin St.
“Opera Amore” is being promoted as “an exciting evening of song and sweets featuring some of Marvin’s and East Texas’ most exciting talent.”
Tickets cost $10 and will be sold before the concert. Reservations are not available.
Circus set for Oil Palace
The Jordan World Circus has performances set for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Oil Palace, Texas Highway 64, east of Tyler.
Several tickets prices and combinations are offered and available online at eventbrite.com .
The Jordan World Circus is one of the larger traveling circuses in the United States.
Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall
The improvisational comedy troupe Card 53 returns at 8 p.m. Friday to Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler.
The performers make up scenes based on suggestions from the audience.
Tickets cost $15 in advance at libertytyler.com and $20 at the door.
Marshall Lions set for charity horse show
The Marshall Lions Club is making preparations for its 58th annual Walking and Racking Horse Show fundraiser set for Friday through Saturday.
The event will be held at the Marshall City Arena and is free to attend. The event will start at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lions Club member Robert Wood said that this is the largest fundraiser the group hosts every year, which helps fund the groups numerous projects.
“This is the main funding we get every year,” Wood said. “It helps us fund our scholarships, and many of our other projects.”
Wood said that the group’s goal with the annual event is to raise between $10 to $12 thousand dollars for the organization.
He said that the show has been deemed the longest running horse show in East Texas, and attracts participants from across state lines.
Lions Club International is world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.3 million members in about 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
Go fish
Children ages 12 and younger are invited to drop a line Feb. 22 in the Teague Park Pond in Longview.
The annual Kid’s Fishing Derby is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fish bait and a limited number of rods and reels will be available.
For more information about the free event, visit www.longviewtexas.gov/3149/Special-Events .
Bach’s Lunch goes to Kilgore
Organist Gala Strunk will perform at the Longview Symphony’s next installment in the Bach’s Lunch concert series.
The free concert is set for Feb. 21 at First Presbyterian Church at 815 E. Main St. in Kilgore. Concert-goers may bring their own lunch at 11:45 a.m., and the performance begins at 12:30 p.m.
For information, visit www.longviewsymphony.org .
Sporting clays fundraiser set
The Pilot Club of Longview will host its 10th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Feb. 22.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the competition starts at 9 a.m. at Prairie Creek Sporting Clays, 15250 County Road 3111 in Gladewater.
Registration is $400 per team or $100 per person and includes lunch. For information visit www.facebook.com/pilotcluboflongview or call Holly Greer at 903-738-0541 or Carolyn Ramirez at 903-234-8877. On-site registration also is available.
‘Bold Lines’ closes at Tyler museum
The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., is closing its exhibit “Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco” on Sunday.
“Bold Lines” surveys the work by Glasco (1925-1996), an influential impressionistic painter who he was raised in Tyler before gaining fame in New York City.
Cherokee Theatre staging ‘Sultana’
Cherokee Civic Theatre, 157 W. Fifth St. in Rusk, will stage “Sultana” in performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22.
The play is based on the story of a Civil War steamship accident that killed many soldiers.
Tickets bought in advance cost $13 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets bought at the box office before the show cost $15. Information and tickets are available at cherokeetheatre.net .
Family Valentine’s Dance is Saturday
Still Waters Cowboy Church, 1699 Texas 315 in Carthage, will host a family Valentine’s Day dance on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Boot Loose and Fancy Free” is the theme of this fun family night. Dinner will be served at $5 a person. Register online at stillwaterscowboychurch.org to be entered into a drawing for a restaurant gift card. For questions, call or text Candy at (903) 754-2560.
KC Theatre to present ‘Crazytown’
Kilgore College Theatre will present “Crazytown,” Feb. 20-22 in Van Cliburn Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
Jonathan Rand authored this modern comedy about “a small town where things seem a bit backwards and upside down,” according to information about the play. The play is appropriate for all ages, but children ages 7 and younger will not be admitted.
Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, with a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Tickets cost $10 or $7 for Kilgore College students. The box office will open one hour prior to each performance.
For information, visit www.kilgore.edu/drama or call 903-983-8126.
‘Music for Soul’ to feature choirs
The city of Tyler is presenting “Music for the Soul” at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. in Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
The free Black History Month program will feature area choirs singing gospel music from the 1970s to the present, the announcement said.
FBC Carthage plans choir workshop
First Baptist Church of Carthage, 256 S. Market St. in Carthage, will host a choir workshop Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m.
Vocal coach Leona Rupert will lead the presentation at this free choir workshop, including a training session, dinner and rehearsal. Rupert is worship leader at First Baptist Dallas.
The workshop is open to the public. Contact David Yarbrough to RSVP: (903) 692-5028.
Timpson Church to screen ‘Overcomer’
First Assembly of God, 652 Houston St. in Timpson, is hosting a movie screening Saturday at 6 p.m., showing “Overcomer.” The movie deals with forgiveness, faith and the impact of our decisions. For more information, call Thomas Langley at (936) 572-4693.