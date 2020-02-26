Choral groups to unite in concert Saturday
"Perfect Polyphony," a masterworks concert for multiple choirs, is set for 6 p.m.Saturday at Marvin United Methodist Church.
The performance will feature UT Tyler Patriot Singers and Concert Chorale and Cantori, a vocal chorale. All are under direction of UT Tyler professor Cameron Rose.
The UT Tyler Brass Ensemble also will perform, the announcement said.
"Join us for the interweaving melodies of Gabrielli, Palestrina, Mendelssohn, Brahms and more, in masterful, historic works composed specifically for multiple choirs," Rose said.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted.
Legends tribute show set at Liberty Hall
A show with singers paying tribute to Johnny Cash and Elvis will take place 7 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler
"Cash & King" will feature Moses Snow performing as a young Elvis, Andy King as an older Elvis and Bennie Wheels as Johnny Cash.
Shake, Rattle & Roll, a female doo-wop group from Tyler, will be the supporting vocalists. The singers will be backed by the Edge of Realty Band.
Tickets range from $20 to $40 and available at libertytyler.com.
TJC displaying rare native American pottery
A collection of Native American ceramic vases and bowls is on view through May on the first floor of Tyler Junior College's Jenkins Hall.
“These artifacts were donated from a private collector to TJC in 2012 and analyzed in 2014 by Tim Perttula, who is a member of the Friends of Northeast Texas Archaeology Project,” said Dr. Keith Eppich, TJC professor of history and archaeology.
Eppich said the vessels were likely used in funeral ceremonies, and the material dates from the years 1400 to 1600.
“This is quite a unique collection and, as far as I know, it’s the first time it has ever been publicly displayed,” he said.
Tyler Junior College put the items on display to coincide with the East Texas/Caddo Archaeology conference which recently was held in Tyler.
Tyler Public Library holding art contest
School children are invited to submit original art by March to Tyler Public Library interpreting the theme of the 2020 census, "Every Body Counts."
A first, second, and third place prize will be awarded in four age/grade categories:
- Kindergarten through second grade;
- Third through fifth grades;
- Sixth through Eighth grades;
- And ninth through 12th grades.
League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County is sponsoring the prizes and Friends of Tyler Public is giving a book to all who enter.
More information is available at the library, 201 S. College Ave., by calling 903-593-7323 or visiting tylerlibrary.com.