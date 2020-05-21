Rose Sunday observance set in Tyler
Rose Sunday, an observance that pays tribute to the rose as a symbol of the Tyler, is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, organizers announced.
Sponsored by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, Tyler Rose Museum and Texas Rose Festival Association, the observance is held each spring.
Rose Queen Anna Grace Hallmark and other members of the Texas Rose Festival Queen's Court will be among those recognized.
Frankston Garden Club to hold tour on Saturday
"Beyond the Garden Gate," a self-guided tour of four private gardens and one public garden in Frankston, is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 and available at Phillips Plants and Florist, Frankston Depot Library and Pandora's Box or on the day of the tour at City Park, all in Frankston.
Also at city park on Saturday will be maps of tour locations, refreshments, vendors and the opportunity to enter a drawing to win diamond earrings.
Cotton Depot Museum back open
The Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood, in Tyler, has re-opened with social distancing guidelines in place.
Railroad memorabilia and model trains are on view 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The museum is operated by the Cotton Belt Rail Historical Society.