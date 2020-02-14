PRIMARY STORY

TJC stages Othello (this is the only one of the main stories with art) 

02202020_apl_othello 

TMT/Mogle

If You Go; photos

Ready for Print

SECONDARY STORY

Theatre Longview stages 'Greater Tuna'

02022020_apl_greatertuna

LNJ

If you go box (no art)

SECONDARY STORY 

Addams Family in Marshall 

02202020_apl_etbuaddams

MNM

22 inches

no art

INSIDE 

Home Products Show 

02202020_apl_taba 

TMT Mogle

9 inches

File Photo/If You Go

BEST BETS

First Presbyterian presents duo - TMT

ETYO to perform Sunday in Tyler - TMT

Pointer Sisters at Cowan tonight - TMT, photo 

'Dreamgirls' continues at Tyler Civic Theatre - TMT, photo 

Cherokee Theatre staging original play - TMT, photo 

‘Steel Magnolias’ opens on Athens stage - TMT

Civic Chorale to sing Broadway favorites - TMT

Tyler presents Black History concert - TMT

Jeff Black to sing in Edom - TMT

Run for Others set Saturday - TMT

'Skin Deep' on stage in Mineola 