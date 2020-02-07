PRIMARY STORY

Three Tenors in Longview

LNJ

02132020_apl_tenors

to come 

SECONDARY STORY 

Ballet Magnificat

02132020_apl_balletmagnifact

LNJ

to come

SECONDARY STORY 

TCT staging "Dreamgirls"

02132020_apl_dreamgirls  

Mogle/TMT

19 inches

Photos; If you Go 

INSIDE 

Marshall Lions club prepares for 58th annual charity horse show

02132020_apl_horseshow

MNM

6 inches

No photos (this could become a Best Bets if need be) 

INSIDE

Marshall museum holds 

02132020_apl_art

MNM

6 inches

Photos attached 

BEST BETS 

Arcadia Show III on view through April 3 - TMT

- 'Steel Magnolias' coming to Athens - TMT 

- Palestine to celebrate Mardi Gras with food, parade - TMT

- Beyond the Pale due in Winnsboro- TMT 

- Tyler Parks Department launches scavenger hunt - TMT

- Auto & Cycle Show this weekend - TMT 

- TJC science Center offers Love Under the Stars - TMT

- Marvin Church presents 'Opera Amore' -TMT

- Circus set for Oil Palace - TMT

- Card 53 returns to Liberty Hall - TMT

'Music for Soul' to feature choirs - TMT

'Bold Lines' closes Sunday at Tyler museum - TMT

- Cherokee Theatre staging 'Sultana' - TMT

C