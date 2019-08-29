GREGG/UPSHUR/RUSK
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Lee Mathis and the Brutally Handsome, 6:30 p.m. today, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
King Trivia in the Taproom, 6 p.m. Thursdays; Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: 903-220-3414.
Black Ice, 5 to 8 p.m. today, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Post Profit, 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Back Beat Boogie Band, 8 p.m. Friday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, two-hour country music stage show; 7 p.m. Saturday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. Brandon Bamburg — Rockwall; Sam Brannan -White Oak; Tamara Mathers — Linden; Cindy Prince — Longview; Emily Greger — Moyers, Okla. Cost: adults $10, children $5. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Low D, 7:30 p.m. Saturday , Central Station Brick & Brew, 103 N. Main St., Gladewater. Information: 903-374-4700, Facebook.
Curtis Grimes with Darrin Morris Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Swinard, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Improv at Oil Horse Brewing Co., featuring Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22; 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
Sheila & the Caddo Kats, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Kilgore City Park, Kilgore . Fridays After 5 Concert Series. Information: Kilgore Main Street on Facebook.
Down Home, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6, Heritage Plaza, Downtown Longview. Downtown Live Concert Series. Information: Longview Main Street on Facebook.
Floyd Void: A Tribute to Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. last Friday and Saturday of each month, Big Sandy Music Hall, 100 S. Tyler St., Big Sandy. Cost: $15 advance, $20 (cash) door, reserved seats available. Tickets and information: bigsandymusichall.com .
Black & White Party & Comedy Show; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview. Presented by Stars Entertainment Group, with radio and TV personality Claudia Jordan as host, starring comedian TK Kirkland, and featuring comedians D’Lai and Mike Shawn. Cost: $40 general admission, $50 for preferred seating, $35 for couples, group discounts. Information: starsonstage.com or on Facebook, or call (972) 521-1044.
Jason Michael Carrol, country music hit-maker and Clay Page, 2019 ‘American Idol’ Top 40 contestant; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 23 Gilmer Civic Center, 1218 US Hwy 271 N., Gilmer. Cost: $25 reserved, $40 reserved plus meet and greet. Information: frontrowlive.net, 817-438-8800.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Music and Movement; 10:30 a.m. Mondays starting Sept. 9; Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Featuring new musical instruments provided by anonymous donor, with hand drums, triangles, miniature xylophones, harmonicas, kazoos, digital piano and more. Cost: Free. Information: (903)237-1345 or afmartin@longviewtexas.gov.
Family Game Night, 6 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday, Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St. Cost: Free. Information: 903-237-1345, longviewtexas.gov/library or at facebook.com/Longview Public Library.
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Cost: At the circus box office the day of the show: $18 adults, $14 children; free children’s tickets at area merchants advance tickets online at eventbrite.com. Information: sharonshriners.com .
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
Voyage à Paris, Longview Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center. Featuring new conductor Maestro Jerry Steichen. Cost: $20 to $50 for individual tickets. Season tickets available. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
Blues and Jazz Festival at the Kokomo Theatre, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 29, Kokomo Outdoor Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free movie follows concert. Cost: $10, $5 ages 5 to 10, ages 5 and younger free. Information: eventbrite.com or 903-918-2132.
After Labor Day Bash at the Kokomo Theatre; 8 p.m. Sept. 3, gates open at 7:30 p.m.; Kokomo Theatre at 2400 W. Marshall Ave. Featuring Queen of Swing Kelli Grant in “Swing Doo Rock,” a variety show of original and classic hits form the 1950s, ‘60s and 70’s. Cost: $10 by calling (903) 918-2132 or $15 online at www.eventbrite.com
Duck. Duck. Moose!, Theatre Longview’s improv comedy troupe; 7 to 8:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month — Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Oil Horse Brewing Co., 101 W. Tyler St., Longview. Information: Facebook.
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” presented by the Moscow Ballet; tickets on sale for 7 p.m. Nov. 18 performance at LeTourneau University Belcher Center. Information: 903-233-3080, www.nutcracker.com, group pricing at 800-320-1733 or email groups@nutcracker.com .
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Lonesome Dove” exhibit; through Aug. 31; East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore College, Kilgore. Featuring images taken during filming of the 1989 miniseries by renowned photographer, writer and executive producer Bill Wittliff. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 ages 3 to 11, Kilgore College students and employees, free for younger than 3. Information: easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu, 903-983-8295.
“Fashion and Photography: 1860-1900,” through Aug. 31; Gregg County Historical Museum; 214 N. Fredonia, Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 for adults, $1 for children, free for younger than 4, $2 for senior citizens. Information: gregghistorical.org .
Landmarks of Longview: An Architectural Home Tour; 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Featuring five homes in Nuggett Hill and the Teague Home. Cost: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Information: www.gregghistorical.org .
“Simon Waranch: Young Maestro,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Glass figurative pieces of art. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org.
“Liz Hickok: Intimate Immensity,” through Sept. 21; Longview Museum of Fine Arts; 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: Free for members, $5 for guests. Information: lmfa.org .
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org .
Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: 903-753-8103, lmfa.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific, Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Information: 903-845-7608 and gladewatermuseum@gmail.com .
Depot Museum and Children’s Discovery Center, 514 N. High St., Henderson. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost: $3 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-657-4303, depotmuseum.com .
Rangerette Showcase and Museum, 1100 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore, Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Information: 903-983-8265, kilgore.edu/campus-life/rangerette-showcase-and-museum .
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, $5 children. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: 903-985-8115, texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
Historic Upshur Museum, 119 Simpson St., Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-843-5483, historicupshurmuseum.com .
Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum, 43 Aviation Drive, Fox Stephens Field, Gilmer. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-790-7435, flightofthephoenix.org .
New London (School Explosion) Museum, 10690 S. Main St., New London, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Information: 903-895-4602.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
70th Annual Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; Sept. 6 to 14; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $20 Monday through Thursday and $25 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com , or (903) 753-4478.
Dog/Owner Costume Contest, sponsored by Karen’s Pampered Pets and Judson Road Animal Clinic; 10 a.m Sept. 21; Longview First Church, 1600 Blueridge Parkway, Longview. Cost: $10 entry fee. Information: (903) 736-9370.
Gregg County Master Gardener’s Fall Plant Sale; 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28; Gregg County AgriLife Bldg. Parking in the rear of the building. Information: www.facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, second weekend of every month except September. Cost: Free admission. Information: 903-753-4478 or visit greggcountyfair.com/Trade_Days .
Riverside Trade Days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, second and fourth weekend of every month. Cost: Free admission. Information: riversidervpark42.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Longview Ambucs Mobility Bash; 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Ages 21 and older, with dancing, raffles, food and drinks, Cost: $100. Information: www.longviewambucs.com .
Zonta’s Ultimate Tailgate Party & Brewfest 2.0; 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 14, The Green, Longview. Cost: Admission to Ultimate Tailgate Party Only — $10; general admission with 10 craft beer tastings — $35; VIP admission with 20 craft beer samples and more — $65; kids 12 and under: Free. Information: www.zontalongview.clubexpress.com, ashley.summers@kellyservices.com .
Sixth Annual East Texas Burn Run, hosted by Longview and Tyler Chapters of Brothers Keepers MC; opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 28; poker run, bike show, bike games, live entertainment, vendors, live and silent auctions, food and a children’s area. Proceeds help send burn survivors to camp each summer. Cost: Free admission. Information: Riley Crocker at 903-746-8305, email at 13pres@brotherskeepersmc.com or www.brotherskeepersmc.com .
Asleep At The Wheel Pasture Party benefiting Hannah House Maternity Home near Longview, Sept. 28, gates open at 4 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.; Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall. Cost: concert $30, concert and dinner $45, VIP package for two $500. Information: tickettailor.com/events/asleepthewheel/277278 .
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4002 Clay Shoot Fundraiser; 9 a.m., 8 a.m. registration, Oct. 5; Prairie Creek Sporting Clays; Gladewater. Sponsors and volunteers needed. Cost: $500 team of four, $125 for individuals. Information: Marc Webb at (903) 649-4198 or DiAnne McGregor at (903) 399-5492 or email gicklegickle@netzero.com .
OUTDOORS
17th Annual Adaptive Sportsfest; hosted by the nonprofit POWER, Inc. (People On Wheels Encouraging Responsibility); 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28; Lake Gladewater. For people with disabilities and their guests. Activities include archery and air rifle training clinics, hand cycling, fishing and kayaking, water skiing clinic conducted by Metroplex Adaptive Water Sports. Cost: Free for people with disabilities and their guests. Information: (903) 736-9046, judie@powerinc.org, www.powerinc.org .
FARMERS MARKETS
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Workshop with NY Best Selling Author Christie Craig, hosted by East Texas Writers Association; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Hampton Inn & Suites, 3044 N. Eastman Road, Longview. Presentation on “Build a Character, Build a Story.” Cost: $45 through Sept. 10, then $50. Information: easttexasauthorsassociation.com/writing-workshop .
Methodist Preschool Teacher Conference; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, Longview: Cost: $45. Information: www.methodistptc.com or contact Louise Dyer at (903) 240-2805 or by email at ofmontessori@aol.com .
HARRISON/MARION/PANOLA
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Line Dancing Class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Carthage Community House at Davis Park in Carthage. $5 per person. For more details call Tami at (903) 503-2269.
Rippin’ Redneck Karaoke, 8 p.m. Thursdays, Panola County VFW, 421 N. Live Oak St. in Carthage. Everyone is welcome.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Jefferson Historical Society Museum, 223 W. Austin St., Jefferson. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $3 to $10. Information: 903-665-2775, jeffersonmuseum.com.
Scarlett O’Hardy’s “Gone With the Wind” Museum, 408 Taylor St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 children. Information: 903-665-1939, scarlettohardy.com.
Museum of Measurement and Time, 301 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Information: 903-665-6668, museumofmeasurementandtime.org.
Michelson Museum of Art, 216 N. Bolivar St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-935-9480, michelsonmuseum.org.
Texas & Pacific Museum and Depot, 800 N. Washington, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: marshalltxdepot.com.
Marshall Visual Arts Center, 208 E. Burleson St., Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 903-935-4414, marshalltexas.net.
Harrison County Historical Museum, 1 Peter Whetstone Square, Marshall. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors and $1 students. Information: 903-935-8417 Ext. 1, harrisoncountymuseum.org.
Texas Tea Room and Heritage Museum, 100 E. Sabine, Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: 903-693-8689.
Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, 310 W. Panola St., Carthage. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tickets and information: 903 694-9561, tcmhof.com.
SPEAKERS/PRESENTATIONS
Thank You For Your Service, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 7, Panola College, 1109 W. Panola St. in Carthage. The Panola County Veterans Service Office, VFW Post 5620 and American Legion Post 353 host this information session for veterans. Kerry Easley, a veterans counselor with the Texas Veterans Commission, will present copies of “A Time to Honor” to Vietnam veterans. Lone Star Legal Aid and the Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association will also be offering services to veterans. For more information, call (903) 693-0360 or email wmorris@co.panola.tx.us.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library annual dinner meeting; 6 p.m. Sept. 26; 301 W. Lafayette, Jefferson. Featuring speaker Susan Cushman, author of “Friends of the Library.” Bring dish to share with others during potluck dinner. Cost: Free to attend. Information: Potluck dinner – bring a dish to share. All are welcome. No charge to attend. Information: (903) 665-8911 or cdjc1907@hotmail.com .
FUNDRAISERS
Bubba Bingo, 7 p.m., Sept. 7, Carthage Civic Center, 1792 S. Adams St. in Carthage. The Panola County Heritage Foundation hosts this benefit. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. Tickets include 10 games (three cards per game), a Bubba sandwich, potato salad, tea and water. Ticket price does not include beer. Buy tickets at the Panola County Chamber of Commerce.
SMITH/WOOD/ CHEROKEE
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 26, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale.
Andie Kay Joyner, 7 p.m. today, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Kid Icarus, 7 p.m. today, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, 7011 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Information: 903-534-2922.
Tunes at Noon, noon every Thursday on the downtown square, Tyler.
David Allen & the Drifting Outlaws, 6 p.m. Friday, Fresh by Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
A Killer’s Confession, 7 p.m. Friday, Clicks Live, 1946 ESE Loop 323, Tyler. Information: 903-593-6499.
Jay Smith, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Friday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $5. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
The Blacksmiths, 8 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Alan & the Longshots, 6 p.m. Saturday, Fresh By Brookshire’s, 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903-747-3503, freshbybrookshires.com.
Kody West, Gannon Fremin, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Cost: $10. Tickets: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
Justin Kemp, 8 p.m. Saturday, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Neva Kelly & Friends, 7 p.m. Saturday, Commerce Street Drafthouse, 401 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville. Information: 903-541-2141, facebook.com/MillerDrafthouse.
Patrick Lissner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Lago del Pino, 14706 County Road 1134, Tyler. Information: 903-561-5246, lagodelpino.com.
Haggertys, 8 p.m. Friday, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Dr. Frankenstein’s Trivia, 7 p.m. every Monday through Dec. 20, Manny’s Tex-Mex, 1433 S. Beckham Ave., Tyler.
Open Mic Monday, 7 p.m. Monday, Espinoza Music Academy, 104 N. Johnson St., Mineola.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Dec. 17, Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd., Tyler. Information: 903-504-5860, republicicehouse.com.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Dec. 31, Brisket Love Barbecue & Icehouse, 15338 FM 849, Lindale. Information: 903-881-5725, brisketlovetx.com.
Opinionation Quiz Contest, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, ETX Brewing Company, 221 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Sept. 25, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5425 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: 903 509-4222, coyotesamsbarandgrille.com.
Billie Jo and karaoke, 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 18, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: 430-235-2100, texasmusiccity.net.
FAMILY/CHILDREN
Read Aloud Crowd, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for children ages 3-6.
Lap & Play Time, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Tyler Public Library, 201 S. College Ave., Tyler, for babies up to 18 months.
THEATER/PERFORMING ARTS
”A Mind of My Own,” 7:30 p.m. today through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Cost: $12.50. Tickets: tylercivictheatre.com.
Orchard Ensemble, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St., Winnsboro. Cost: $39, $69 or $89. Reservations required: winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, the University of Texas at Tyler’s Cowan Center. Program: “Celebracaion!” Conductor: Richard Lee. Master of ceremonies: Laura Loya Cano; Guest artists: Tyler Junior College Guitar Ensemble; Isaac Bustos, guitarist; and Sooah Park, soprano. Tickets: 903-566-7424, etso.org. Season subscriptions available.
OUTDOORS
Wild Photography Walk, 10 a.m. Saturday, Blackjack Nature Trail in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
Lost in the Forest Hike, 2 p.m. Saturday, Old Road Trailhead in Tyler State Park, FM 14 between Tyler and Hawkins. Cost: free for campers; $6 park entrance.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
“Books, Books & More Books,” through Nov. 10, Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 seniors.
“Solo Show: Sharon Grimes,” through Sept. 14, gallery in Martin Walker PC, 141 N. Spring Ave., Tyler. Hours: 8:30 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: free.
“Art by A.C. Gentry Jr.,” Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Cost: free, donations accepted. Information: 903-592-5993, smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
“Sportsology,” Center for Earth and Space Science Education, 1411 E. Lake St., at Tyler Junior College. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Also: show in the planetarium. Cost: $3 for exhibit only, $7 adults and $5 children and seniors for each show and $12 adults and $9 children and seniors for a day pass. Information: 903-510-3213, sciencecenter.tjc.edu.
“10th Anniversary,” Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin St., Tyler. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Information: 903-593-6905.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 adults and $6 ages 2 to 12 and 65 and older. Information: 903-533-8011, discoveryscienceplace.org.
Tyler Rose Museum, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $3.50 adults, $2 children 2-11. Information: 903-597-3130, texasrosefestival.com.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free; donations accepted. Information: 903-595-7232, cottonbeltdepotmuseum.com.
Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $2 suggested. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historical Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, Tyler Pounds Regional Airport: Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, $5 seniors (65 and older), $3 ages 13-17, $2 ages 6-12. Information: 903-526-1945, tylerhamm.com.
American Freedom Museum, 1051 N. Houston St., Bullard, at Brook Hill School. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults and $5 children; free for veterans, military personnel. Information: 903- 894-5252, americanfreedommuseum.org.
Texas African American Museum, 3000 N. Border Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. Information: 903-218-1388.
Old Mill Pond Museum, 2900 S. Main St., Lindale. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: donations accepted. Information: 903- 881-5704, visitlindale.com.
Mineola Historical Museum, 114 N. Pacific St., Mineola. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-569-2631, mineolahistoricalmuseum.com.
Heritage Center of Cherokee County, 208 S. Henderson St., Rusk. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: free. Information: 903-714-8685.
Winnsboro Center for the Arts, 200 Market St. Winnsbboro. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-342-0686, winnsborocenterforthearts.com.
Vanishing Texana Museum, 300 S. Bolton, Jacksonville. Hours: 11 a.m. t 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Information: 903-586-1696, vtmjacksonville.org.
SPEAKERS/ PRESENTATIONS
Master Gardeners Lecture Series, noon Tuesday, Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Topic: “Summer Bulbs.” Cost: free. Also: Nov. 5, “Shade Gardening.”
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
Sharon Shrine Circus, 3 and 7 p.m.Saturday and 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas 64 East, Tyler. Tickets: $18 adults , $14 for children 3 to 12 at the door; to purchase tickets in advance, go to The Jordan World Circus on Facebook or eventbrite.com. Various discounts and packages are offered when tickets are purchased online.
Lone Star Antique Tractor & Engine Annual Show; Sept. 7; Chip McClain Farm, located 3 miles east of Whitehouse on FM 346. Hosted by nonprofit organization Lone Star Antique Tractor & Engine Association, with portion of proceeds benefiting the youth scholarships fund. Events include antique engine display, demonstrations, tractor pulls, live auction at noon, tractor parade and children’s activities. Cost: Adults $2, youth $1, $5 for family, free for children younger than 12. Information: Information: (903) 571-8767 and lsatea.org .
FARMERS MARKETS
Rose City Farmers Market, each Saturday through Nov. 17, 302 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler.
Tyler Farmers Market, each Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2700 WSW Loop 323, Tyler.
Winnsboro Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 26, Market Street, Winnsboro.VAN ZANDT/HENDERSON/ANDERSON
LIVE MUSIC/NIGHTLIFE
Pickin’ in the Park, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, downtown square, Canton. Musicians perform.
Justin Kemp, 8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler. Information: mooresstore.com.
Texas Express, 8 p.m., Saturday, Moore’s Store, Ben Wheeler. Cost: $10. Information: moresstore.com.
Down Home Band, 9 p.m. Saturday, Murchison. Information: Facebook.
MUSEUMS/EXHIBITS
Chandler Museum & Visitors Center, 721 Highway 31 West, Chandler. Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: free. Information: 903-849-2243, chandlertx.com.
Museum for East Texas Culture, 400 Micheaux Ave., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Cost: $3 adults, $1 students. Information: 903-723-1914, museumpalestine.org.
Railroad Heritage Center, 808 W. Oak St., Palestine. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Curious, 1301 S. Royall St., Palestine. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5. Information: exhibitcurious.org.
Heritage Park Museum of East Texas, Highway FM 859, Edgewood. Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Thursday through Saturday. Information: edgewoodheritagepark.org.
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM 2495, Athens. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $5.50 adults, $4.50 seniors 65 and older and $3.50 children to age 12. Information: 903-676-2277, tpwd.texas.gov/spdest/visitorcenters/tffc.
FESTIVALS/SPECIAL EVENTS
First Monday Trade Days, throughout the day Thursday through Sunday, trade grounds, Canton.
The Little Big Easy in Edom, beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, Edom. A night street fair with music, food and entertainment.
FARMERS MARKETS
Downtown Canton Farmers Market, each Saturday through Oct. 5, 119 N. Buffalo, Canton.
Athens Farmers Market, each Saturday, through Oct. 26, 212 N. Palestine, Athens.
Palestine Farmers Market, first Saturday of each month, 813 W. Spring, Palestine.