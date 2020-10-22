LONGVIEW AREA
ATTRACTIONS
East Texas Oil Museum, 1301 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. The museum is limited to 35 guests at a time and face coverings are required for all visitors. Cost: $10 adults, $9 seniors and military, $7 children ages 3-12. Information: 903-983-8295, easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .
American Watercolor Society Traveling Exhibit, on display Oct. 9-Nov. 28, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $2 seniors and $1 children. Information: 903-753-5840, gregghistorical.org .
Gladewater Museum, 116 W. Pacific Ave., Gladewater. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free admission. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-845-7608.
Texas Broadcast Museum, 416 E. Main St., Kilgore, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors, students, military, first responders; $3 children 3-11. Information: texasbroadcastmuseum.com .
London Museum, 10690 S. Main St., Overton. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $5 adults, $3 children. Social distancing restrictions in place. Information: 903-895-4602, newlondonschool.org .
Longview World of Wonders, 112 E. Tyler St., Longview. Hours: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $8 general admission, $7 seniors. Information: 903-212-4969, longviewwow.org.
Historic Longview Farmers Market, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, city parking lot at High and Cotton streets in downtown Longview. Information: historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
Liberty City Local Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Liberty City Community Building grounds, 5333 Old Highway 135 N., Gladewater. Information: libertycitylocal@gmail.com .
EVENTS
Free Movie Thursday, “The Creature from the Black Lagoon,” starring Julie Adams, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7 p.m. Information: (903) 918-2132.
Halloween Fright Fest Concert Under the Stars, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at the Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Free movie follows concert: “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10, sold online at eventbrite.com . Information: 903-918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Urban Creed MC Breast Cancer Awareness Ride, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23, featuring a balloon release at 812 E. Methvin St., in Longview, presentation to local breast cancer survivor, prayer by Pastor Patrick Johnson, co-founder of One Love Longview. Speaker: Longview Councilman Wray Wade.
Jefferson Opera House Theatre Players’ “War of the Worlds,” 8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24, Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House, 116 N. Polk St., Jefferson. Performances will include an airing of the full, original 1938 radio broadcast, along with vintage commercials and live sounds effects. Tickets: $25. Information: jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com .
NIGHTLIFE
BlakBox, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Tickets: $10. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; featuring The Randall Armstrong Band. Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
The Gladewater Opry, 7 p.m. Oct. 24, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater; Fifties Rock ‘n’ Roll Show with the Davis Family, White House; Linda Flesher, Gladewater; Davey Hamilton, Troup; Kaylynn Backus, Canton; Caitlin Drennan, Gilmer; and featuring Josh Davis (Elvis). Tickets: $15. Information: 903-845-3600, www.thegladewateropry.com .
Zack Cobb, 7 p.m. Oct. 28, the Back Porch, 902 Broadway Blvd., Kilgore. Information: 903-984-8141, thebackporchkilgore.com .
Halloween
Spooky Fest, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., featuring trick-or-treating, games, costume contest. Admission: $5 for adults, free for children 3 and younger.
Pine Tree Primary Halloween Drive-through Parade, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Historic Downtown Kilgore Trick-or-Treat, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Candy handed out by community organizations and downtown merchants along East Main and Rusk streets, photo opportunities and costumes.
Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. Annual fall festival on the LeTourneau University campus, featuring a drive-through experience with candy and treats.
Kil-GORE College Horror Movie Festival, Oct. 26-31, Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus, featuring a movie each day of the festival at 7:30 p.m., matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Admission: $20 for a week’s pass, $4 for single movie pass; $10 for week’s pass for Kilgore College students, $2 for single movie pass. Masks are required.
Pumpkin Glo, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30-31, Gregg County Historical Museum, featuring a walk through the museum to see all the spooky jack-o’-lanterns and festive decorations. Costumes are encouraged. Free admission. Drop off carved or decorated pumpkins at the museum from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Tiger Creek’s 4th annual Prowl-O-Ween,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary, 17552 FM 14, Tyler. Activities include henna tattoos, raffles, pumpkin enrichment, food truck and trick-or-treating. Information: 903-858-1008.
TYLER AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Editor’s Note: In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hours and policies can change quickly. Check with the venue for restrictions and requirements.
American Freedom Museum, on the campus of Brook Hill School, Old Jacksonville Highway north of Bullard. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. Cost: $6 adults, discounts for seniors and youth, free for veterans and military personnel. The Hall of Presidents, Hall of Freedom and other galleries hold over 600 artifacts. Information: americanfreedommuseum.org .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily March 1 to Labor Day; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day through February. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org , 903-593-0121.
Camp Ford Historical Park, 6500 U.S. 271, Tyler. Open: dawn to dusk. Cost: free. Self-guided trail with interpretive signs and information about the Civil War prisoner of war camp.
Cotton Belt Depot Museum, 210 E. Oakwood St., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Admission: free, donations appreciated. The museum displays model trains and railroad memorabilia owned by Cotton Belt Historical Society.
Discovery Science Place, 308 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Reservations: Reservations are required and can be made at discoveryscienceplace.org . Information: 903-533-8011.
Earth and Space Science Center, 1411 E. Lake St. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Day pass: $12 adults. Planetarium shows: $7 adults. Exhibits: $3 all. Children, seniors and students receive discounts. Schedule of shows, information: sciencecenter.tjc.edu , 903-510-2312.
East Texas State Fair Farmers Market, opens 7 a.m. Saturday, pavilions at East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler.
Goodman-LeGrand Museum & Gardens, 624 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Cost: free, $2 requested. Once a private home, the city museum features furnishings and memorabilia dating back to the mid-1800s. Information: 903-531-1286.
Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, 150 Airport Drive, the old terminal of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. Hours: 10 a. m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Cost: $8 adults, discounts for seniors, youth, active military personnel. Information: tyler hamm.org , 903-526-1945.
Smith County Historical Society Museum, 125 S. College Ave., Tyler. By appointment only. Appointments for museum visits/tours and archival research are made between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission free, donations appreciated. SCHS is an independent nonprofit collecting and preserving Smith County history for over 60 years. Information: smithcountyhistoricalsociety.org , 903-592-5993.
Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon Ave. on Tyler Junior College campus. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Cost: $5, adults, $3, seniors; free for TMA members, children, students, TJC employees and city of Tyler employees. See art by regional artists from the 20th and 21st centuries. Information: tylermuseum.org , 903-595-1001.
Tyler Rose Garden, 420 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Open: Dawn to dusk. Admission: free. The 14-acre garden has 35,000 rose bushes, fountains, ponds and smaller specialty gardens.
NIGHT LIFE
Second Childhood, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Billie Jo with Abigail Lynne, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Riley Redding, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale, 55 Miranda Lambert Way, Lindale. Information: texasmusiccity.net/lindale.
Lee Mathis, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Gary Patrick, 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
Paul Shafer, 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler. Information: texasmusiccity.net/tyler.
MARSHALL AREA
ATTRACTIONS
Market on the Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Telegraph Park in Marshall.