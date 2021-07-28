TYLER - Inclement weather caused the second round of play in the 51st Higginbotham Texas State Open to be suspended Wednesday afternoon at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
But not before Dillon Board could gain control of the lead all by himself.
Board, 2012 champion Nathan Tyler and amateur Paul Gonzalez each shot 8-under 62 to share the lead after Tuesday’s first round.
Board got through five holes of 3-under golf before the weather struck. Board birdied hole No. 10 to start his afternoon. On his final hole of the day, Board came through with an eagle on hole No. 14.
Play was then suspended at 2:30 p.m. and was unable to resume on Wednesday. Round 2 will continue at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Board, of Jacksonville, Florida, sits one shot ahead of Zach Bachou , of Stillwater, Oklahoma, who shot a 4-under66 on Wednesday and to sit at 10-under for the tournament, and Jack Ireland, of The Woodlands, who is also at 10-under through eight holes in the second round.
Holden Wisener, of Dallas, had six birdies and two eagles to card an 8-under 62 and is 9-under for the tournament. Wisener is fourth overall and is the top amateur.
Gonzalez is the second low amateur and is in a five-way tie for fifth with Tyler, Sam Triplett, Blake Trimble and Brax McCarthy.
“Today I was a little nervous the whole time, just trying to go through my routine and shake some of those nerves off,” Gonzalez said. I left a few shots out there, but it’s whatever. I got through today, and I’m ready to get after it the next few days.”
McCarthy had eight birdies on Wednesday.
“My dog is here, my dog and my girlfriend, and I walked the dog this morning, so I probably should walk the dog in the morning,” McCarthy said.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a par on all three of his holes on Wednesday and is 1-over with 15 holes to play on Thursday.
Troup’s Jake Smelser shot a 1-under 69 on Wednesday to move to even for the tournament.
Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns Johnny Manziel shot a 5-over 75 on Wednesday and finished at 14-over for the tournament.
The projected cutline for the tournament is 2-under when play resumes on Thursday.