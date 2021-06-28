UPDATE: A 71-year-old Longview man was killed early Monday when the SUV he was driving ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Eastman Road near Interstate 20.
Police said Harold Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of traffic have since been reopened.
PREVIOUS: Longview police are asking motorists to avoid South Eastman Road north of Interstate 20 after a “major collision.”
Police at 7:23 a.m. reported on Facebook that Eastman Road was down to a single lane in the north- and southbound lanes.
Police initially reported the wreck at 5:31 a.m. in a post on Twitter. At 5:40 a.m., police reported all lanes of traffic were blocked in the area.
A photo police shared from the scene appears to show a car that had crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the center lane of the road.
Police did not report the number or extent of any injuries.