Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

 Dominic James Brooks, 22, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $52,000 on charges of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting arrest, search or transport. Longview police arrested Brooks at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of 14th Street in Longview.

 Deaundrey Damond White, 28, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $40,000 for bond forfeiture involving a previous charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15-years-old. He was also charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

White was arrested by Longview police at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cummings Street in Longview.

