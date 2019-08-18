Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Jimmy Dale Allen, 39, of Gladewater, was being held Sunday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between one and four grams of controlled substance. He also was being held on $10,000 bond on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
White Oak police arrested Allen at 2:27 a.m. Sunday.
■ Joshua Ray Beasley, 26, of Joaquin was being held Sunday on a charge of possession of less than 28 grams of controlled substance and on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bond information was not available.
Longview police arrested Beasley at 7:49 p.m. Saturday.