Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Margie Fountain, 39, of Hallsville, was held Sunday under $12,500 bond on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, two separate charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Longview police arrested Fountain at 10:53 a.m. Saturday.

Joseph Glass, 17, of Gilmer, was released on $2,500 bond Sunday on a charge of racing on a highway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Glass at 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

Chandler Elvin Owens, 17, of White Oak, was released on $2,500 bond Sunday on charges of racing on a highway and possession of tobacco.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owens at 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

Xavier Leroy McAfee, 23, of Longview, was held Sunday under $4,500 bond on charges of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Longview police arrested McAfee at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.