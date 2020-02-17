Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Margie Fountain, 39, of Hallsville, was held Sunday under $12,500 bond on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, two separate charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance, and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Longview police arrested Fountain at 10:53 a.m. Saturday.
Joseph Glass, 17, of Gilmer, was released on $2,500 bond Sunday on a charge of racing on a highway.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Glass at 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
Chandler Elvin Owens, 17, of White Oak, was released on $2,500 bond Sunday on charges of racing on a highway and possession of tobacco.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owens at 1:13 a.m. Sunday.
Xavier Leroy McAfee, 23, of Longview, was held Sunday under $4,500 bond on charges of possession of less than one gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Longview police arrested McAfee at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.