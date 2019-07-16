NEW YORK — After years of silence, federal prosecutors said Tuesday that they won't bring criminal charges against a white New York City police officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner, a black man whose dying words — "I can't breathe" — became a national rallying cry against police brutality.
The decision to end a yearslong civil rights investigation without charges was made by Attorney General William Barr and was announced the day before the five-year anniversary of the deadly Staten Island encounter, just as the statute of limitations was set to expire.
Civil rights prosecutors in Washington had favored filing criminal charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo, but ultimately Barr sided with other federal prosecutors based in Brooklyn who said evidence, including a bystander's widely viewed cellphone video, wasn't sufficient to make a case, a Justice Department official told The Associated Press.
Richard Donoghue, the U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn, said at a news conference that while Garner's death was tragic, there was insufficient evidence to prove that Pantaleo or any other officers involved in the confrontation on a Staten Island sidewalk had willfully violated his civil rights.
"Even if we could prove that Officer Pantaleo's hold of Mr. Garner constituted unreasonable force, we would still have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Pantaleo acted willfully in violation of the law," Donoghue said.
Garner's family was incensed by the decision, the latest from a Justice Department under President Donald Trump that has scaled-back use of consent decrees aimed at improving local police departments found to have violated civil rights.
"This should have been taken care of years ago," said Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, a vocal police reform advocate since her son's death. "This should have been taken care of under the Obama administration. Then we would have had a fairer playing ground."
The Rev. Al Sharpton renewed his calls for the New York Police Department to fire the 34-year-old Pantaleo, who's been on desk duty since Garner's death and is awaiting the results of a disciplinary hearing that could lead to his firing. Mayor Bill de Blasio's office said it expects a decision by Aug. 31.
"Five years ago, Eric Garner was choked to death," Sharpton said. "Today, the federal government choked Lady Justice, and that is why we were outraged."