Dallas Assistant Chief of Police Avery Moore addresses the media about a drug deal gone bad resulting in the death of Joshua Brown. The police are still looking for suspects Thaddeous Charles Green and Michael Diaz Mitchell. They already have Mitchell’s nephew, Jacquerious Mitchell, in custody. Brown, who was a neighbor of Botham Jean at the South Side Flats, was also a character witness in the Amber Guyger trial. The press conference was held at Dallas Police Headquarters in Dallas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)