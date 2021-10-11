Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a Longview nightclub.
Officers responded at about 2:59 a.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting at Inferno Entertainment in the 900 block of South Eastman Road, according to police.
Upon arrival, police were told there had been a shooting in the club’s parking lot “with multiple shots fired,” police said.
During an investigation, officers were called to a local hospital where three victims had been taken by private vehicle. Two of the victims had gunshot wounds; the third had been assaulted, police said. All of the victims’ injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 236-STOP (7867).