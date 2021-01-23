FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during the annual "March for Life" rally on the National Mall, in Washington. Anti-abortion leaders across America were elated a year ago when Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to appear in person at their highest-profile annual event, the March for Life held every January. The mood is more sober now — a mix of disappointment over Trump’s defeat and hope that his legacy of judicial appointments will lead to future court victories limiting abortion rights. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)