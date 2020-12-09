In this Dec. 4 file photo, customers wear a mask as they check out information signs that a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at Walgreens in Northbrook, Ill. A new poll released Dec. 9 from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic.