Pope Francis greets Abdul Razaq Quadery, left, and his wife Salima, second from left, two refugees from Afghanistan, at a meeting of listening and prayer inside the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Assisi, central Italy, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Pope Francis met a group of 500 poor people from different parts of Europe ahead of the fifth World Day of the Poor on Sunday. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)