TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pranksters apparently fed up with potholes in southern Arizona have filled them with bright green turf toupees.
The Arizona Daily Star reports 10 of the crumbling craters in Tucson, Arizona, have been filled with carefully cut patches of fake grass.
The illicit landscaping appeared in early January, much to the delight of some nearby residents.
They assumed it was a protest aimed at drawing the city’s attention to all the road damage in their historic neighborhood south of downtown.
Peaceful pothole protests have become popular online in recent years. Residents around the world highlight the holes in their streets by posing dolls in them, pretending they’re bathtubs, or turning them into planters for flowers and Christmas trees.
Last year, graffiti artists in Middlesbrough, England, shamed authorities into fixing their potholes by spray-painting the pavement around them with sex organs.