TYLER — East Texas teenagers joining one of the nation’s longest-running volunteer aviation organizations aren’t winging it. In fact, they say they’re joining the Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program to become grounded.
On a recent Tuesday, more than 20 area youth lined up with military-style precision on the front lawn of the Tyler Civil Air Patrol squadron building near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. They raised the American flag as well as the patrol’s flag and followed the orders barked out by their peer commander.
Those young men and women are growing in self-discipline by taking physical fitness training, working together as a team and preparing for the day they could help with search-and-rescue missions, their mentors say.
“It’s all leadership development,” said Capt. Jack Balko, the Tyler squadron’s commander. “The leadership skills they’re learning here at these levels will serve them for the rest of their life.”
Into the wild, blue yonder
During a weekly Tuesday night meeting, cadets and senior Civil Air Patrol members gathered in a small room and listened intently as Cadet Commander Nathan Sisson spoke about having a “warrior spirit.” In part, it’s about fighting to maintain a moral standard.
“Really, a warrior spirit is beyond that,” he said. “It’s fighting for something that’s bigger than yourself. It’s being a part of something and working toward something that’s bigger than yourself.”
As Sisson pointed out, that’s what the cadets and senior members of the Civil Air Patrol are doing.
Founded in 1941 just days before the United States was propelled into World War II, the Civil Air Patrol brought together civilian pilots to help spot German submarines near the nation’s coasts. Pilots volunteered their time on risky missions, battling wind and weather to be the nation’s eyes in the sky, according to the U.S. Air Force.
The organization’s mission has changed since then. The Civil Air Patrol functions as the auxiliary organization of the Air Force, which owns the patrol’s fleet of signature red, white and blue aircraft and funds its operations.
Civil Air Patrol members are called upon to fly over remote areas in search of missing aircraft and people. In 2022, the Air Force credited the patrol with saving 151 lives through its various missions. The patrol is involved in 90% of the search and rescue operations undertaken by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, along with other organizations, according to the patrol.
The patrol also assists in disaster relief efforts. In August, members of the patrol’s Hawaiian wing used plane-mounted loudspeakers to tell displaced residents where they could get food, water and other supplies in the wake of the Maui wildfires. Florida patrol members have taken photos of and surveyed damage resulting from Hurricane Idalia, which hit the state in late August.
The Tyler squadron has searched for missing planes in the area, said mission pilot Bruce Folks, who joined in 2005. When Hurricane Ike devastated the Galveston area in 2008, the squadron flew over the bay area in search of sunken ships.
“It was neat to be able to help,” Folks said. “The Coast Guard really had been kind of banging their head against the wall trying to find those ships, and to be able to find them for them — they really were appreciative.”
Membership takes off
The Civil Air Patrol’s cadet program launched in 1942 to train youth for national defense operations. Ever since, the cadet program has given young men and women the opportunity to soar — personally and professionally.
The Tyler squadron has been gaining two or three cadets each month for several months now, Balko said. The Longview squadron, which meets at the Longview Regional Airport, also has gained new cadets and senior members. Those who’ve joined have encouraged their friends to do the same.
“That is a strong statement about the quality of our program, when a new person will become a cadet, and after three or four or five weeks, they’re loving it so much,” Balko said.
Cadets make informational presentations during meetings on topics such as safety. They learn about military history, aerospace career opportunities and aviation technology.
In addition to their training, they go on campouts and conduct color guard duties during community events.
Having an opportunity to serve others inspired Wyatt Shutt to become a cadet about a year ago. He’s an aspiring Air Force pararescue specialist, and being in the Civil Air Patrol is preparing him for his future, he said.
“It’s helped me be more organized in my daily life and more motivated to get things done,” Shutt said.
Wesley Buie joined the program about two months ago with his father, Ron, who had been in the organization in the 1990s. Although Wesley said he’s more interested in operating drones and gliders than flying a plane, being a cadet has helped him learn to lead by example during drills, he said.
“I feel like I’m a lot more confident in talking to other people,” Wesley said. “I feel like I can actually go talk to people about the program.”
Ron Buie said he’s seen how the program has positively affected his son. The two have gotten to spend quality time together through their involvement.
“It’s cool that we have something in common,” he said. “If there’s any young people out there, or any senior members too that are interested in aviation and emergency services, it’s a worthwhile adventure to get involved in.”
Learning to fly
Above all, cadets can make their dreams of heading toward the heavens come to life.
Not all Civil Air Patrol members are pilots, and it’s not a requirement to become one. But the opportunity is available, said Philip Cox, deputy commander of senior members at the Longview squadron. Some Civil Air Patrol pilots have years of experience, making them excellent teachers.
“This is the best-kept secret in the United States,” Cox said. “You can come here and fly aircraft that are owned and maintained by the United States Air Force.”
Some students are leery about taking flight at first. Cox was training a new cadet to fly for the first time, and he was almost too scared to take the controls, Cox said. But when Cox suggested that they fly over the cadet’s house, those fears melted away. The cadet’s mother even got to stand outside and watch the plane fly by.
Those kinds of experiences are open to people of all ages.
“If you want to be in aviation, you can,” Cox said. “You are capable of doing it. It’s never too late. I was in my 50s when I got into aviation, and so I think that it’s fantastic to work with these kids.”
Going above and beyond
The Civil Air Patrol’s impact reaches beyond the walls of its offices and hangars at the Tyler airport. Members visit schools to teach students about career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Volunteers also take interested teachers on flights so they can bring that knowledge back to their students. Cox said the organization would like to make more presentations at local schools and work with teachers to help aerospace education take off.
Educators who want to know more about the patrol, and those who are interested in the joining either squadron, can contact area commanders.
Longview Commander Adam Muncy can be reached via phone at (903) 241-6793 or email at adam.muncy@txwg.cap.gov. Balko, the Tyler commander, can be reached by calling (214) 536-2720 or email at jack.balko@txwg.cap.gov.
For members such as Folks who’ve flown on the patrol’s life-saving missions, being in the Civil Air Patrol means more than honing one’s flying skills.
“It’s a great organization,” he said. “It’s a great way to serve your community, great camaraderie with the other guys that are here. We’re really a close-knit group. It’s more like an extended family.
“I really enjoy that. And I get to fly.”