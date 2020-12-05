An East Texas newspaper received pushback from law enforcement when it requested information related to an off-duty Tatum police officer who crashed his truck into a Henderson church. Local law enforcement says miscommunication was the problem.
Dan Moore, editor and publisher of The Henderson News, began to investigate the wreck that took place in October.
“A Tatum police officer, who lives (in Henderson) crashed his personal vehicle into the First United Methodist Church,” Moore told the News-Journal.
Tatum police officer Parker Sweeney crashed his truck into a brick and steel column of the church at about 11 p.m. Oct. 23.
The newspaper requested a copy of the report soon after from the Henderson Police Department, but Moore was told the report was not ready.
“We gave them a few days, and when we tried again, we were told they had 14 days to get that report done. But an open records request is in 10 days,” he said.
Moore was later told that the department’s public information officer was out of town, and he continued to call the department.
“They told us we would have to file an open records request through the city secretary,” Moore said.
The records request was filed Nov. 13.
Moore wrote in a Nov. 30 article in the Henderson News that it was “very unusual” to have to make such a request “that involved only one vehicle on private property” and in which there was no arrest made and no ticket issued.
“It was really just a breakdown of communication,” Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor told the News-Journal on Friday about the delay in providing the records.
Taylor said the city and the police department have seen an increase in open records requests over the years, and the process was changes so all requests go through the city secretary.
“We should have communicated that to (the Henderson News),” Taylor said Friday. He added that once the proper request was made, the records were provided in a timely manner.
Taylor said there was an incident report filed as well as the accident report due to the “substantial damage” to the church.
“We were informed that it was not an accident report,” Moore said, adding that dash cam footage was also received within a few days — much faster than the report. “Based on that, that’s how we developed the story.”
A rookie Henderson police officer, Daniel Diosdado, responded to the crash and wrote the report.
“Sweeney was not given a field sobriety test or a ticket,” Moore wrote in the November article. “Several things don’t add up about this accident.”
According to the article and dash cam footage, Sweeney told Diosdado that he was headed to the hospital to check on a woman.
“Sweeney didn’t appear to know where he was at when he first reported the accident,” Moore wrote. “He said that he was on his way to the hospital when the hospital is usually closed to visitors at 11:00 p.m. especially with the pandemic increasing.”
Taylor said Friday that the crash happened on private property, and Sweeney correctly called police.
The police chief add that Sweeney was not given a ticket because of where the wreck occurred, and there was no ticketable offense.
“It was an odd set of circumstances,” Taylor said of the crash.
Because of the confusion about where the wreck occurred and the description of how it happened, Taylor said Diosdado was right to question whether or not Sweeney was sober.
“Our officer did everything he was supposed to do,” Taylor said. He explained that Diosdado did not smell alcohol nor were Sweeney’s words slurred.
“The normal clues were not there,” Taylor said.
In 2018, Sweeney was terminated as marshal of Mount Enterprise, and he later sued, claiming he was fired because he refused to enforce a traffic ticket quota.