As project to reconstruct Mobberly Avenue moves forward, officials see renewal on horizon

Change is spreading, with Mobberly Avenue one of Longview's next stops in a transformation of streets and other infrastructure in some of the oldest areas of town.
The design of the Mobberly complete street project is finished, and the city is working to complete right of way of acquisition for the project.
Voters approved the project as part of a $104.2 million bond in 2018 that provided funding for several major street projects, police and fire facilities and park projects.
The streets part of the package provided $27.09 million in funding, including $5.2 million that will largely be used to make Mobberly more pedestrian-and bike-friendly, and another $3.3 million that's been used to reconfigure the city’s entryway at Mobberly and High Street. In addition, an entryway monument is under construction.
(The city received a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation that provided additional funding for Mobberly that will cover higher than originally anticipated costs from rising construction supply costs.)
It will be a “new street,” with new sidewalks and bike lanes that run the course of the street on both sides, said Kevin Chumbley, the city’s assistant public works director.
The improvements that will bring to the area are “phenomenal.”
“It enhances the whole area,” Chumbley said, making improvements that help people feel better about their city.
“That process is sometimes lengthy,” he said of acquiring the necessary property to complete the project “About half (of the properties) we feel good about. We have tried to reach out to all of these people ....”
“The other half is going to be a little more difficult."
Mobberly is in an area of town that has long been punctuated by vacant buildings or empty lots with ghost driveways left behind after dilapidated homes were torn down.
Chumbley said some owners of properties the city needs — he said they're mostly small pieces of land, perhaps 100 square feet in size — don't live in Longview anymore. The city has to follow a specific legal process to try to locate absent property owners.
Longview doesn’t have to look far from Mobberly to see just what these kinds of efforts can mean to an area.
Rebirth
In earlier years, downtown Longview was the thriving retail center of the city, with longtime businesses, jewelry shops, well-known women’s and children’s clothing stores, furniture and hardware stores.
By the 1990s, though, that had largely changed, with car-rattling original brick streets, vacant buildings and the loss of some of those legacy businesses. The city had largely moved on, with the retail core moving north to the Longview Mall and other shopping centers.
“It appeared as a struggling downtown,” said Rolin McPhee.
McPhee was named city manager in 2022, but his history in Longview started with a short stint here in 1997 before returning in 2000. He later became assistant public works director and then the department’s head.
He recalled being initially hired to serve as the project manager for what became a complete reconstruction of downtown streets and sidewalks, landscaping and other features.
That total $26 million project was completed in phases before wrapping up in 2018.
“I call it the 20-year overnight success story,” McPhee said recently. “The reinvestment the community made in downtown certainly changed the face of downtown."
At the point the work started, downtown Longview was “struggling,” he said.
Rebirth came with loss, though. Not all downtown businesses survived the disruption of construction that tore up and rebuilt old streets and water and sewer lines.
Today, people see downtown as a “destination,” McPhee said.
Its streets are lined with new retail, dining, entertainment and housing options.
He recalled arriving in Longview in the late 1990s for his interview by way of the High Street/Mobberly Avenue entry. He said he recalled thinking, “Hmmm…” as he entered the city.
The entryway project is in progress at the south end of Mobberly.
“It provides a different image to our city when they come into town,” McPhee said, looking ahead as well to the landscaping, bike and shared use paths and lighting that will be added to Mobberly.
“That provides a facelift for the infrastructure, as well as an improved quality of life for the people who live there,” MePhee said.
Design
Unlike the downtown project, Mobberly does not involve ripping out and rebuilding the existing road or redoing a lot of the water and sewer lines. (Chumbley said one water line will be addressed, using funding separate from the 2018 bond.)
“We’ve maintained the infrastructure pretty well in the corridor,” McPhee said, and there aren’t brick streets that have to be replaced with something else. Instead, the street is being reconfigured within the existing road, but with fewer lanes of traffic, bike lanes and new sidewalks.
The work won’t be “enjoyable,” he said, when things are torn up next to a business.
“It’s an inconvenience, no doubt,” McPhee said. “But it’s not ripping out the street.”
Some changes have been made to the design since the initial plans were rolled out, following community input and other considerations.
It generally will consist of the elimination of a lane of traffic in each direction between Cotton and High streets, with new sidewalks that will be 5-feet wide instead of the current 4-feet and bike lanes in both directions between the sidewalk and lanes of traffic — except in front of LeTourneau University.
Mobberly runs right past one of East Texas’ largest performance centers, the university’s Belcher Center, where theater, concerts and other shows are regularly staged by local and out-of-town performers. Those performance nights see cars packing the parking lot there, with vehicles generally entering and exiting by way of Mobberly.
The university also generates pedestrian and bike traffic. Chumbley said the two lanes of northbound traffic will remain in front of the university, but southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between Birdsong and High Street.
Also, instead of a dedicated bike lane on the northbound side of the road, there will be a 10-foot wide shared use path for pedestrians and bikes. Typically, Longview has only seen those types of shared use paths in the city's trail system, which accommodates pedestrians and people on bikes simultaneously, while bicycles are not allowed on sidewalks in the city.
Planned raised medians also have been removed after feedback from TxDOT's installation of raised medians on U.S. 80 and Gilmer Road, Chumbley said.
Interest in these types of projects that increase pedestrian and bike access have been identified in plans developed in recent years with input from Longview residents, and Chumbley said it's a priority for TxDOT as well.
"The sidewalks on Mobberly, the MLK and Birdsong sidewalks — if you start laying out the connectivity, this is actually a bike and pedestrian link from High Street to Mobberly, all the way to the multimodal center, all the way to downtown," McPhee said. Another similar, upcoming project on Cotton Street will add to that.
"That provides linkage to Maude Cobb," McPhee said. "There are all sorts of things we're leveraging to provide that connectivity, not only to the part of the city which is downtown but connectivity to alternative forms of transportation that are becoming more common in people's lives."
Plans also call for changing the intersection at Young Street and Mobberly into a traditional four-way stop, eliminating that "strange intersection" that veers off on either side of Mobberly to join with Young, Chumbley said.
Also, the reconfiguration of the High and Mobberly intersection is opening up access to Mobberly for several streets near that intersection. Access brings activity, McPhee said, and that brings change to an area.
McPhee and Chumbley both said they expect the changes that will happen on Mobberly will spread into the surrounding neighborhoods
It helps people imagine possibilities for available land in that area of town, McPhee said.
"I think the investment that our community continues to make in our city only makes it better, and it also appeals to people that we want to have as part of our community," he said.