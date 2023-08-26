Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on the push to expand broadband access in East Texas. Read the first part here and the second here.
Price, location and square footage are some of the first things customers ask about when purchasing a house. These days, there’s another question they ask: Does it have broadband internet access?
“Sometimes, that defining ‘yes’ or ‘no’ will come down to if they have good internet or not,” said Kamie Haase, a Realtor in Longview.
Remote work is on the rise across the nation, and potential homebuyers are looking for places where they can live and labor. But in some rural areas, a lack of high-speed internet access could keep workers and families from settling down.
Local economic officials and business leaders say they’re working to change that.
New priorities
For the past several years, broadband —which is high-speed internet — has been on the forefront of homebuyers’ minds, Haase said.
A 2015 study conducted by the Fiber Broadband Association found that broadband internet access can improve a home’s value by 3.1%.
“It’s probably way, way higher now,” Haase said.
In part, that’s because homes increasingly are becoming workplaces.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in March that 27.5% of businesses and organizations had employees working remotely all or some of the time. The Pew Research Center reported that 59% of all Americans who can work remotely all or most of the time were doing so as of January 2022.
Those figures rose after the COVID-19 pandemic, when government officials across the nation forced businesses to close their physical locations.
WalletHub, a leading personal finance website, ranked Texas as the seventh-best state for remote work in 2022.
While Texas’ rural population has shrunk in the past several decades, Realtors, internet service providers and economic development officials point out that some city folk are moving to the country for a different way of life.
“You get family, and a lot of times, you want to move children out to something quieter, where you can take walks, and you don’t have to listen to the police sirens all night long,” said Philip Cox, a sales manager for Conterra Networks, a North Carolina-based fiber-optic company with an office in Longview. “To do that, you’ve got to be able to conduct your business. You’ve got to be able to generate revenue.”
Video calls and other online operations demand greater internet bandwidth, which is the amount of information a network can process in a given timeframe. Those online functions also require higher speed, allowing information to load more quickly.
In parts of Texas, however, the bandwidth and speed that workers need at home isn’t available.
'It's a mess'
An internet connection is so close — yet so far away — for Smith County resident James Strong.
A handyman near the rural community of Dixie, Strong hasn’t been able to get a hard-wired internet connection for his home. Optimum, a nationwide internet provider, serves residences across the street from him. Despite his requests, the company hasn’t provided service, he said.
“We’re just using our hotspots on our phones,” Strong said. “I tell you, it’s a mess.”
Strong is among the roughly 7 million Texans who lack reliable, high-speed internet access, according to the Texas Broadband Development Office.
The office could oversee nearly $5 billion for expanding internet access across the state. Texas has been allocated $3.3 billion in federal funding for the initiative, and state voters in November will decide whether to spend $1.5 billion in state dollars for broadband expansion.
Much of that funding will be geared toward developing fiber-optic internet networks across the state. Fiber-optic internet infrastructure allows for faster speeds.
Local leaders have been planning broadband expansion projects for years. The East Texas Council of Governments — a coalition representing county governments, cities and school districts — has worked with county governments and internet service providers since 2019 to plan broadband expansion projects in the council’s 14-county region.
The council and its partners aim to develop a fiber-optic internet network that internet service providers could use to connect homes and businesses in the region. The council will seek funding from various sources for the projects.
Reaching rural residences and businesses with fiber-optic infrastructure is costly, said Chuck Vanderbilt, ETCOG’s community and economic development manager. Significant amounts of fiber-optic infrastructure have to be built to reach remote residences that are few and far between.
“What we’re trying to do is make the broadband expansion affordable and feasible to the providers so they can then provide that access to the citizens and residents,” Vanderbilt said. “Obviously, it’s hard for a broadband provider to make a financial case to build the infrastructure to reach the residents’ homes when the saturation of population … just doesn’t make business sense to do it.”
Strong goes online to communicate with customers. It's the same story with his wife, who sometimes works from home. High-speed internet access would allow Strong to do business more efficiently and use technology he hasn’t been able to — such as a fax machine, he said.
“It would improve our life probably a whole lot,” Strong said. “Everything’s moving forward, and we’re staying still.”
Quality of life
Internet-conscious buyers and real estate agents are more selective when looking at property. They’re researching whether internet connections are available at a home or not, Haase said.
“Imagine how frustrating it would be to buy a house and find out that you could not work from home because they didn’t have high-speed internet,” she said. “Maybe you had to go to Starbucks and sit there and do your work all day.”
In some cases, internet providers say they can provide service if the customer installs significant amounts of infrastructure, such as a tower, or pays a high monthly rate.
“It becomes not feasible, and so they have to obviously either look at something closer to the city or in other areas that can provide what they need to either keep their job or get the job they’re looking to get,” Vanderbilt said.
Expanding broadband access, however, gives rural areas a better chance to recruit and retain workers, Vanderbilt said. Greater internet access gives people more opportunity to use online health care, attend online school and seek entertainment.
“We want our graduates to remain here, join our workforce,” Vanderbilt said. “We want to be able to have the companies, the small businesses that have those types of jobs that folks want when they graduate so that, when they do, they’re not moving to a metroplex. They’re staying here in East Texas because we have great quality of life.”
Just like internet access affects a home’s value, it has an economic value, too, said Cox with Conterra Networks.
“If you want these people to come here and build these homes and develop that taxed infrastructure that helps the counties, that helps the cities that can grow out into the counties, you’ve got to have what they need,” he said. “So many more people would be coming to the rural areas, I think, if internet was readily available, and it will be.”